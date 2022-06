CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) Wausau has an alarmist on the City Council. Alderman Tom Killean is hell-bent on convincing people that the city’s drinking water is unsafe. He sent a letter to the state’s Department of Health Services, asking them to review the levels of PFAS, or forever chemicals, in the water supply. It was not a letter from the full city council (which would have required a vote), or from the Mayor’s office, or from the Water Works Commission or the Public Works Department. It was one man – on a mission. And the state health department wrote back. Their breathtaking response says Wausau’s water is unsafe, and should not be used for cooking or drinking, and that residents should use alternate sources, like bottled water.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO