Chicago, IL

Bailey takes lead in GOP primary poll

By Robert Thies
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a little more than two weeks before the June 28 primary election, a new front-runner in...

WGN TV

The statewide congressional races to watch ahead of primaries

There are three Chicago area must-watch Democratic Congressional primaries. In the 6th District, which spans from Chicago’s Southwest Side through the south and west suburbs, it’s Congressman Sean Casten versus Congresswoman Marie Newman. Springfield redrew districts pitting Newman against Congressman Jesus Chuy Garcia. Instead of running against him,...
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois voters don’t have power to recall controversial officeholders

Illinois voters don't have the ability to recall a state’s attorneys, regardless of how controversial they may be. The issue has become a flashpoint in the race for Illinois governor. Vying for the GOP nomination with five other candidates, Jesse Sullivan said that’s a priority among his proposals to address crime.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cook County unveils its new flag designed by Glenbrook South student

CHICAGO (CBS) --     Cook County has a new flag!Cook County Commissioners selected a new flag from the submissions of nearly 300 high school students. The winning flag is called the "I Will" flag and was designed by Glenbrook South high schooler Andrew Duffy.The new flag is meant to reflect the diversity, industry and beauty of Cook County. The blue symbolizes the county waterways, green for preserved land and riverbanks.The red is for social change and the white is for the innovation to come.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Rep. Sean Casten's 17-year-old daughter Gwen dies

Illinois Congressman Sean Casten announced Monday evening that his 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, has died, CBS Chicago reports. "The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time," Casten's office said in an email. She had just graduated from high school, according to a...
CHICAGO, IL
Republican Wakes up From Terrible Nightmare That Chicago Was Hiding Under Bed

HOUSTON — Over the weekend, Charles F. Willinghamton, 58, a small business owner, woke up in the middle of the night after experiencing a nightmare. The middle-aged suburbanite— who is a registered republican and claims the proudest day of his life was “casting a vote for Mr. Reagan”— woke up screaming, shaking, and lightly urinating after dreaming that the city of Chicago was hiding under his bed.
CHICAGO, IL
Northwest side residents, alderman try to stave off illegal July 4th fireworks displays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A viewer reached out to CBS 2, frustrated about illegal fireworks in her northwest side neighborhood.She said she's pestered police, the Chicago Park District and her alderman with no results since last summer. Now, almost a year later, she's asking for action again ahead of the July 4th holiday. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside her crusade.In tiny Green Briar Park on the northwest side of Chicago, you'll finds lots of tiny feet."I love that it's a place that the kids hang out," said Madeline Katan who also gets squeamish about the squeals because she's worried about...
CHICAGO, IL
Judge tosses corruption case against Chicago-area contractor

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a public corruption case against a construction contractor even before the end of trial testimony. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly on Friday dismissed a charge of wire fraud against Debra Fazio as part of an alleged $700,000 kickback scheme with the highway commissioner of Bloomingdale Township, near Chicago. Kennelly concluded that prosecutors had not proven that Fazio, owner of Bulldog Earth Movers Inc., knew of the plot or participated in it. The highway commissioner at the time, Robert Czernek, pleaded guilty in March to fraudulently accepting $280,000 in kickbacks. He agreed to cooperate with the government in prosecuting Fazio and her boyfriend, Mario Giannini, a longtime Bulldog employee. The case continues against Giannini.
CHICAGO, IL
DMV offices closed in suburban Chicago for air conditioning issues and power outage

CHICAGO (SCS) — Due to excessive heat, several suburban DMV offices are closed on Tuesday and one closes early due to “air conditioning issues”. Driver Services offices at Chicago South, Lombard and Melrose Park Driver Services are closed either due to air conditioning issues or electrical issues from the storm that tore through the area.
CHICAGO, IL

