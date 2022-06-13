ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts college eliminates loans and work requirements from student aid

By Kirk Carapezza
marketplace.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Williams College in Western Massachusetts, first-year student Daniela Corona walked backward quickly, glancing over her shoulder so as not to trip as she guided a campus tour for interested students and their families. Corona is the first in her family to go to college, the daughter of Mexican...

www.marketplace.org

capeandislands.org

'It's a travesty': Training requirements could shut down auxiliary police units in Massachusetts

A group representing volunteer law enforcement officers in Massachusetts says new training standards could "cripple" auxiliary police programs across the state. Auxiliary officers are often volunteers who provide support at public events such as parades among other duties. Under changes brought about by the 2020 police reform bill, they will have to undergo 220 more hours of training.
MassLive.com

Mercy Medical Center, Gov. Charlie Baker announce palliative care unit named in honor of late Western Massachusetts restaurateur Andy Yee

SPRINGFIELD — Sarah Yee wanted to take her husband home to die. While noted restaurateur and businessman Andy Yee had been successfully battling cancer for four years, his health began to plummet about a month before he died in May of 2021. However, doctors at Mercy Medical Center convinced Sarah Yee that bringing her husband home may not be the best option.
MassLive.com

Springfield Catholic schools superintendent to step down

SPRINGFIELD — Daniel Baillargeon, superintendent of schools for the Roman Diocese of Springfield, announced Monday he will be stepping down this summer. “After serving the schools of the diocese for the past four years, I have decided to serve Catholic schools locally and nationally in another way,” Baillargeon said in a statement.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield native, paralyzed in 2016, graduates from college

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In 2016, West Springfield High School student and lacrosse player Conor McCormick was paralyzed in a swimming pool accident. Now, six years later, he has graduated from Boston College. “I never thought that I would be able to live at school and graduate somewhere away from...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Musician barred from working with Diocese of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – The Diocese of Springfield has announced the conclusion of an investigation into a Longmeadow man whose camp for children was a long-standing summer tradition in the region. According to the diocese, “The focus of the complaint, dating back to 2007, was on behavior taking place in conjunction...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

‘A gift to us all’: Community mourns the loss of Sarah Etelman

HOLYOKE — Select Board vice chair and deeply involved community member Sarah Etelman died Friday at the age of 53 after a battle with cancer. Across the region, people are mourning the death of Etelman — a sharp, creative person who loved the color purple and her two cats, Luna and Sophie. A member of the Select Board since 2013, she also chaired the South Hadley Democratic Town Committee, sat on various boards, and worked for decades in Valley nonprofits, most recently for Girls Inc. of the Valley.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow residents upset over trash troubles

Thunderbirds preparing for decisive Game 7 in AHL Eastern Conference Finals. The Springfield Thunderbirds are preparing for Wednesday’s all-or-nothing Game 7. Baystate doctor discusses expected authorization of COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 and under. Updated: 5 hours ago. The first COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 are awaiting final...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
WUPE

MA Residents Should Be Concerned Over This Rare but Fatal Tick Virus

Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.
WSBS

Driving in MA with This Expired Item Will Cause You Absolute Misery

When I was growing up in northern Berkshire County, I like many others, was excited about getting my driver's license. Of course, I had to go through Driver's Education, study the manuals, and take the road tests. It was certainly an exciting time. In addition, I had a car lined up ready to go as I purchased my brother's girlfriend's car from her parents which was a 1988 Buick Regal, silver, with two riveted metal plates near each rear tire to cover up some rust spots. Plus, the gas gauge was broken. In case you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas once. That situation occurred on North Summer Street in Adams and guess what? It never happened again. That was a fun experience...lol. Needless to say, I was driving in style but it was my first car, and I was just happy to have the freedom to drive.
travelonlinetips.com

10 of the perfect dog-friendly motels in New England

Man’s finest good friend deserves an opulent getaway too. At these 10 dog-friendly motels throughout New England, meaning a comfortable mattress, a heat welcome, easy accessibility to walks and plenty of wholesome treats. The Inn by the Sea – Cape Elizabeth, Maine. This delightful beachside resort treats canines...
BARNARD, VT
westernmassnews.com

Powassan virus found in Massachusetts ticks

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A western Massachusetts tick testing company has found several ticks have tested positive for the Powassan virus, not long after a Connecticut woman in her 90s died of the tick-borne virus. Scientists at Tick Report in Amherst are busy testing around 1,000 ticks a week, taking...
AMHERST, MA
franklincountynow.com

Life Star Medical Transport From Colrain Sunday

Photo Courtesy of the Colrain Firefighters’ Association. (Colrain, MA) The Colrain Fire Department responded to a medical call Sunday, June 12th. The call required Life Star transport to Baystate Trauma Care in Springfield. Colrain and Shelburne Center Fire Departments established a landing zone for the helicopter on Smead Hill Road in Colrain. Colrain Police Department was also on scene along with both of the Colrain Ambulances. No update yet on the condition of the person transported to Baystate.
COLRAIN, MA

