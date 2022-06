Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The SWLA Center for Health Services’ “Juneteenth Freedom Festival” returns to Lake Charles this week on June 16, 2022. Juneteenth is celebrated to commemorate the emancipation of the last remaining slaves in a reluctant community. It marks the date Major Gordon Granger and his troops arrived in Galveston Texas, took control of the state, and informed all the enslaved people that they were freed two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO