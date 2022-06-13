ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 25 Miami Dolphins players countdown: No. 24 is Nik Needham

By Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
This is The Palm Beach Post's Top 25 countdown of Dolphins players entering the 2022 season. We'll reveal multiple players each week throughout the summer, as ranked by our reporters using a simple criterion: Who's the better player right now?

The Dolphins have an All-Pro cornerback, Xavien Howard, and a Pro Bowl cornerback, Byron Jones.

Any offensive coordinator and quarterback in their right mind would take one look at Dolphins nickel cornerback Nik Needham and choose to go after him.

Except it hasn't worked.

Needham, a former undrafted rookie free agent from UTEP, has improved in each of his first three seasons to where he's not at all a liability but, instead, a strength.

"For me, I guess I take that as that’s my life story," Needham says. "I’ve been the underdog. I keep that in my back pocket, a chip on my shoulder."

Schad:Xavien Howard's got $90 million and a Dolphins offense to convert his picks

Play that funky music:Don't like playlist at Dolphins practice? Blame player of day

Optimism Abounds:5 Reasons Dolphins are cheerful and encouraged

Needham has played 45 games in three seasons with Miami.

He went undrafted because he's not incredibly athletic. But Needham has improved his conditioning and paired with strong instincts, decision-making and smarts, he seems to always be breaking up passes.

"He’s mentally and physically tough," Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer says. "Nik’s a hard worker. He’s very intelligent."

Why we ranked Nik Needham 24th

Needham is one of the most underrated Dolphins.

In his three Miami seasons, his passer rating allowed has decreased from 111.7 to 95.1 to 73.4.

His touchdowns allowed have decreased from 8 to 3 to 0.

And his yards per catch allowed have decreased from 15.0, 13.0, 11.1.

It was a no-brainer for Miami to pick up his fourth year at $3.9 million.

"He’s just a scrappy player," teammate Byron Jones said. "When you look at his career path and understand that he wasn’t a drafted guy or wasn’t highly recruited at probably any stage of his life, to come here and be on this roster for so long and contribute to the starting defense for so long, I think I’ve said that before, I look up to guys like him."

Where we see Nik Needham headed

If Needham continues to ascend, he'll be in line for a nice new contract as an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022 season.

"I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else other than Miami," Needham said. "It was my first team that gave me a shot and kept it honest with me. They brought me up from a fat, young dude out of shape, get right, practice squad to starting to playing with these guys. I can’t be more grateful."

Needham is a good fit for slot but can also play outside or even safety in a pinch. He's a student of the game and a strong on- and off-field communicator.

Only 25, Needham has matured on and off the field and is now considered reliable and dependable. He's a very confident, likable player. And he's respected by his teammates for his preparation and accountability.

"I’m just ready to keep proving that I can play and compete in this league at a high level and just keep going up from there," Needham said.

Joe Schad is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Florida Network. You can reach him at jschad@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

