Mulvane home a total loss after morning fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five kittens are expected to be fine after they were rescued from a storm drain by officers Tuesday evening. Police say an animal control officer was dispatched to the call about kitten in a storm drain, and she was able to remove three of them. There were, however, two more stuck in the drain pipes. Lieutenant Jessica Whitehead was the only person small enough to fit in the drain, and she removed the other two kittens. The rescue efforts lasted more than two hours, according to police.

DERBY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO