Mulvane, KS

Mulvane home a total loss after morning fire

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews responded early Monday to a house fire in...

www.kwch.com

KWCH.com

Slick substance leads to partial road closure in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Southbound West Street was down to one lane Tuesday afternoon in south Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department said a hydraulic fluid spill made the road slick for drivers. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the impacted area was from Pawnee and West Street to I-235 to West Street.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
KWCH.com

Derby officers rescue kittens from drain pipes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five kittens are expected to be fine after they were rescued from a storm drain by officers Tuesday evening. Police say an animal control officer was dispatched to the call about kitten in a storm drain, and she was able to remove three of them. There were, however, two more stuck in the drain pipes. Lieutenant Jessica Whitehead was the only person small enough to fit in the drain, and she removed the other two kittens. The rescue efforts lasted more than two hours, according to police.
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

Large police presence in Planeview includes Hazmat response

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A large Wichita police presence in the Planeview neighborhood Tuesday night included Hazmat response with the Wichita Fire Department also at the scene in the 3900 block of East Roseberry Street, near Pawnee and George Washington Boulevard. Our photojournalist at the scene witnessed a Hazmat team...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

California man injured after driving semi off a bridge on US 54

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1 p.m. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a semi driven by a 40-year-old from Fontana, Calif. drifted into the center median while driving west on Us-54. The semi continued in the median and vaulted into the Ninnescah River. The driver was taken to...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita woman injured after her car hits deer in Russell County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 20-year-old Wichita woman received minor injuries following a collision with a deer on I-70. It happened on I-70 in Russell County early Sunday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Ashton C. Tabor of Wichita was driving a Ford Fusion westbound on the highway when she hit the deer. The patrol […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Wildfire west of landfill brought under control

UPDATE: As of 4 p.m.: Crews appear to be getting an upper hand on the fire that started in a field directly west of the Reno County landfill. Crews had to work both the burning fields and some structure protection during the blaze. Still no word on any damage or injuries. Also no word on when some residents might be able to return to their property as there were some requested evacuations as far north as 4th Avenue.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas teen, 5-year-old hospitalized after Reno Co. crash

RENO COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Monday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Peterbilt semi driven by 18-year-old Dietrich J. Ensz of Inman was northbound on Kansas 14 three miles north of Pretty Prairie Road when the semi veered off the road to the right. The driver attempted to correct and struck a culvert just south of the intersection of K14 and Silver Lake Road.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Haysville man arrested in 2021 fatal crash that followed hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Haysville man was arrested in an October 2021 hit-and-run crash that killed 26-year-old Anastasia Rooney of Derby. Leroy Vandegrift, 59, was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on charges of unintentional second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and failure to stop at an accident. The latter charge stems from police saying Vandegrift left a different crash before driving into Rooney’s vehicle head-on.
HAYSVILLE, KS
KSN News

Arrest made in crash that killed Derby woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Haysville man has been arrested for a crash that killed a Derby woman last October. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Leroy Vandegrift was fleeing from one crash when he hit another vehicle, killing 26-year-old Anastasia Rooney. According to Lt. Ben Blick, Vandegrift was driving a Chevy Silverado that rear-ended […]
DERBY, KS
KSN News

43 dogs taken from hoarding situation in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over 40 dogs have been taken from an animal hoarding situation in central Wichita. Wichita Animal Action League (WAAL), with the help of the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and the Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland (BBRH), took the initiative to help the man and his 43 beagle-mixes. “He wanted […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Stabbing late Sunday sends one to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A stabbing late Sunday has sent a woman to the hospital. The incident happened in the 4200 block of E. Whitney Lane at approximately 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. She was transported to an area hospital, where her condition is unknown.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Air Quality Advisory issued for Wichita area due to smoke and dust, city says

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City of Wichita says an Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the region Wednesday because of smoke and dust from Texas and New Mexico. The city said Wednesday morning on social media that the current air quality index was 104 as of 8 a.m. According to the EPA, "good" air quality is from 0-50, and a moderate air quality index is from 51 to 100. An AQI over 100 is considered unhealthy.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita woman sentenced for killing boyfriend

A Wichita woman was sentence to 123 months in prison for fatally shooting her boyfriend in 2020. 20-year-old Rina Huynh was sentenced Friday, and will also have to pay nearly $9,000 in restitution, for the death of 22-year-old Amare Holt. Officials say Huynh, Holt, and a 17-year-old girl were at...
WICHITA, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Lawsuit: Five-Year Old Report Foreshadowed Death of Teen

The death of a Black teenager at a Kansas juvenile detention center was foreshadowed five years earlier by a state inspection that noted systemic deficiencies in the facility’s handling of children with mental health issues, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed this week. Cedric Lofton’s foster father...
WICHITA, KS

