Columbia, MO

MoDOT expects 'night and day' traffic flow difference from proposed Grindstone Parkway updates

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
The Missouri Department of Transportation expects to release a construction bid request in fall 2023 that will lead to changes in traffic flows on the east side of the interchange at U.S. Highway 63 and Grindstone Parkway.

Motorists traveling west toward the interchange on New Haven Road currently can turn right onto the northbound highway on-ramp. Those traveling east on Boone County Route AC (Grindstone Parkway), however, must navigate what is often a long line of vehicles seeking to turn left onto the northbound ramp for Highway 63.

MoDOT wants to move the intersection at the interchange further east to Lemone Industrial Boulevard through this project, which is expected to cost up to $9 million.

The intersection will remain controlled by a traffic light. Eastbound traffic seeking to travel north will turn right onto a looped ramp leading to the highway instead of left, based on proposed changes.

Those traveling west will continue to turn right onto the existing highway on-ramp.

"Today, just through the interchange, is about 34,000 total cars," said Zach Osman, MoDOT project manager. "The biggest movement is 12,000 cars looking to go north. That is the why for adding the looped ramp. It just lets everybody wanting to go north turn right from either direction."

A majority of visitors to an open house Thursday at New Haven Elementary School were pleased with the looped-ramp option presented by MoDOT, including Columbia Sixth Ward council member Betsy Peters.

"MoDOT has done a good job of looking at the issue," Peters said. "I think this is a good solution."

Dave and Nancy Griggs, who live at the Lenoir Woods senior living community near the interchange, are pleased with the looped-turn option.

"We'll be able to come out right to a light, which we never had before," said Nancy Griggs.

"Safety-wise, this should really help," said Dave Griggs, founder of Columbia flooring store Dave Griggs' Flooring America.

Traffic east of the highway ramps and Lemone Industrial Boulevard drops dramatically, Osman said, addressing traffic volumes near New Haven Elementary.

Proposed road-widening near the school prepares for future growth in the area, he said.

"We expect growth to continue to the east," Osman said.

The department is accepting public comments on the project online through June 19. The open house was held to further engage with residents, businesses and others who live and work in the area of the interchange.

A commuter parking lot just east of Highway 63 and just south of New Haven Road will need to be removed to make way for the looped ramp onto the highway.

The parking lot is used by an average of about 50 vehicles per day, Osman said. Notices were provided on vehicles over the past two weeks about the proposed changes and Thursday's public meeting, he said.

A second, traffic-light-controlled intersection is planned directly in front of New Haven Elementary.

"It is cleaner to have a signal help all of the traffic movements (at the school)," Osman said.

Eric Stockton, who has children who attend the school, said he prefers roundabouts over traffic lights.

The only time a traffic light would be necessary is during drop-off and pick-ups at the school, Stockton said, so he does not understand the need for a light so close to the one at Lemone Industrial Boulevard.

While MoDOT looked at the roundabout possibility at the school, with all the proposed changes for the interchange, it would not have worked as well as the traffic-light option, Osman said.

"There is enough of a spacing that both of these signals should work out very well," Osman said.

Charles Dunlap covers courts, public safety and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

