Pennsylvania program director of a Boys and Girls Club of America facing sex crimes

A Pennsylvania man who is program director for Sarah Heinz House, a member of the Boy’s and Girl’s Clubs of America, is facing sex crimes.

Nicholas Gindele, 25 of Washington County, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault, according to the Post-Gazette ,

The newspaper reports that Gindele was hired by the 6-year-old victim’s mother to babysit the child.

The child told staff at UPMC that Gindele allegedly touched and licked him.

Gindele is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

