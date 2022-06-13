ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Pennsylvania program director of a Boys and Girls Club of America facing sex crimes

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMIFs_0g91iHQA00

A Pennsylvania man who is program director for Sarah Heinz House, a member of the Boy’s and Girl’s Clubs of America, is facing sex crimes.

Nicholas Gindele, 25 of Washington County, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault, according to the Post-Gazette ,

The newspaper reports that Gindele was hired by the 6-year-old victim’s mother to babysit the child.

The child told staff at UPMC that Gindele allegedly touched and licked him.

Gindele is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

18-year-old drowns at Pennsylvania State Park

An 18-year-old has died by drowning at a Pennsylvania State Park. The name of the 18-year-old has not been released according to news outlets. Authorities say the teen was at Codorus State Park lake with some friends when they decides to swim across the lake. The teen allegedly struggled to make it to shore and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

FBI Warns Businesses of Fraud Scheme Operating in 8 States, including West Virginia

(WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) retweeted a warning from the FBI about a scheme where criminals use stolen credit card information to fraudulently purchase items over the phone from targeted businesses. Justice warns that West Virginians need to be cautious when disclosing their information. The FBI Charlotte Division is warning businesses about […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
County
Washington County, PA
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County bank robbery suspects now in federal custody

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Two men charged with robbing a Belmont County bank are now in federal custody in Michigan. 30-year-old Jeremy Roger martin from Bedford, Ohio and 32-year-old Deandre Cassius Thorington from Cleveland Heights, Ohio are charged with aggravated robbery. Police say they robbed the Premiere Bank in Plaza West in St. Clairsville. […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County Media Day Blood Drive was a success

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Jefferson County media day blood drive took place Wednesday at the St. Florian Hall. The American Red Cross says they are in the summertime slump and they really need people to donate blood. School is out for the summer and people are traveling so the drives are few and far […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

18-year-old shot in Jefferson County

The Steubenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening that lead to an 18-year-old going to Trinity Hospital. Steubenville Police say they responded to a shots fired call at 128 Shirley Circle and also received a call of a shooting victim at Trinity Hospital. Police say Landon McShane 18 of Steubenville was […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

City of Wheeling offering free admission to city pools today

UPDATE: Power has been restored at Grandview Pool in Wheeling Heights and free admission will be offered at that location as well. The City of Wheeling is offering free admission to City pools today – Garden Park, Warwood; Bridge Park Wheeling Island; and 36th Street, South Wheeling. Grandview pool in Wheeling Heights is NOT open due […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#United States#Violent Crime#Girls Club Of America#Upmc#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

A dine to donate event continues to shed light on organ donation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Heather Miller Memorial Dine to Donate event took place at Quaker Steak & Lube Tuesday at The Highlands. If you ate at the restaurant, some of the money you spent on your meal went to the Heather Miller Memorial. According to Jody Miller, Heather’s mom and organ donor advocate, 20% […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Women’s Giving Circle honored as YSS 2022 Good Samaritan

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–A Good Samaritan is often described as a selfless, charitable and kind individual.   Youth Services System has honored one every year since 2006 and on Monday they announced their 2022 award winner.   The Youth Services Systems 2022 Good Samaritan award is typically given to a person who does good work in the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Organization offering virtual camp for Ohio’s military kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Operation Purple Camp aims to reduce the stress brought on by a parent or loved one’s deployment by bringing children of active duty military members and veterans together for a week of fun in the outdoors. “Most military kids change schools seven to nine times between kindergarten and high school graduation,” […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Wetzel County teacher suspended

Editors Note: This story has been updated to include a response from Smith. New Martinsville, W. Va. (WTRF)-After an executive session Monday night The Board of Education in Wetzel County decided the fate of a teacher whos accused of inappropriate behavior with a student. The School Board accepted the suspension of teacher John W. Smith […]
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is the cheapest state for household bills, study

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new report from doxo, a bill-paying app, ranked states according to household bills using their anonymized bill pay data, which they say covers 97% of US ZIP codes. The company found that the most expensive bill for US households is mortgage at a $1,368 average monthly bill, followed by rent […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County Schools BOE honors retirees

WHEELING, W.Va.( WTRF) — Ohio County Schools Board of Education said thank you to 29 retiring employees Monday night at a reception held in their honor. All together their service totals 713 years according to Superintendent Doctor Kimberly Miller. Doctor Miller presented each retiree with a certificate of appreciation. She says the retiring teachers and […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

2022 Celebrate America July 4th Concert Tour starts with a bang

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It is a long-standing tradition that energizes the members of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra and the people who listen to them play. On Wednesday, outside the First State Capitol Building in downtown Wheeling, the WSO announced its 2022 Celebrate America July 4th Concert Tour. The symphony will visit four cities including […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local church offers cooling shelter for those without power

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)-With several power outages and ‘feel like’ temperatures soaring to the triple digits tomorrow, you’ll want to find another way to cool off… And staying inside your home may not be the best option. If you’ve run out of cool air at home, you might want to think about a cooling shelter. […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia announces $10 million to recruit, train EMS workforce

Gov. Jim Justice announced today the launch of a new initiative to address the state’s need for additional trained Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals – a challenge that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded through a $10 million portion of West Virginia’s allocation of CARES Act dollars, the new EMS WV: Answer the […]
HEALTH SERVICES
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

42K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy