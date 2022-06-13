7-year-old boy killed in east Harris County shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) If you order food to be delivered these days, it’s DoorDash is one of the options available. DoorDash has become one of the top services for restaurant delivery and Houston restaurants are making a great impression. Houston is widely known for its great food with many of the most diverse menus so it may come to not surprise to some that DoorDash would find and rank some of the best restaurants in Houston based on service users. DoorDash did some research pver the past year, April to April, and pulled together data to determine the Most Loved All Star list is includes 1% of restaurants that actually qualify based on service, reliability, and the overall experience.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO