7-year-old boy killed in east Harris County shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) RISE Rooftop announced today that musician and former member of heavy metal band Motley Crue is coming to town. Lee, famous for his long-term career as drummer for the 80’s metal band and began a string of hit releases throughout the decade—1983’s Shout at the Devil, 1985’s Theatre of Pain, 1987’s Girls, Girls, Girls, and 1989’s Dr. Feelgood—establishing the quartet as one of the biggest hard rock/metal bands of the 1980s. Since then, Lee has pursued many solo musical projects since the 80’s.
