Daviess County Escapee Had Help

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–A man from Evansville is accused of leaving two dogs to die in the heat on Monday. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lincoln Park Drive. An animal control officer was called about four dogs at a home who were in need of help because of the weather conditions. That officer found one of the dogs had died from heat exhaustion. He later found a second dog while they were there trying to move the dogs to an air-conditioned environment. He said the second dog died while he was rushing them to safety.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO