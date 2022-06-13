ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Daviess County Escapee Had Help

By Amy Adams
104.1 WIKY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaviess County Jail Escapee Mary Lou Eggleston is still on the lam. She got away...

wiky.com

Comments / 1

14news.com

Deputies investigating large metal theft in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large metal theft from a trucking company. Deputies say they were called to Silver Creek Trucking on South Green Street Tuesday morning. They were responding to a report of a theft of several thousand pounds of aluminum...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Owensboro Police investigating homicide

Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co. Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co. Affidavit: Man arrested on 4 neglect of an animal charges, 2 dogs dead. Crews making repairs to KY 69 in Hancock Co. Updated: 11 hours ago. Crews making repairs to...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Trial underway in double murder of Daviess Co. teens

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The trial is underway for the man who was 17 at the time of a double murder in Daviess County. Chase Simmons is charged with murder and assault in the deaths of 16-year-old Amarius Winstead and 18-year-old Jasper Brown. Deputies say a third victim, 19-year-old...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
County
Daviess County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Daviess County, IN
Crime & Safety
city-countyobserver.com

Sheriff’s Office Issues Warning About “CAT” Thieves

Nationally, catalytic converter thefts are increasing and the Evansville area is no exception. Sheriff Dave Wedding would like Vanderburgh County residents to be aware of this trend and know how to reduce your chances of being victimized. Since 1975 all vehicles sold in the United States must have a catalytic...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after authorities say they found him with a missing girl in Ohio County. On Saturday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a missing girl from Indiana in a semi-truck driven by Joseph Lewis. Authorities say they were at...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Escaped Daviess Co. inmate found & arrested

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County authorities say 21-year-old Mary Eggleston has been caught. She was at Owensboro Regional Health Thursday for treatment when she stole a car from the detention center. [Previous Story: Officials: Escaped inmate on the run in Daviess Co.]. Officials say Jayvon Fountain was also...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Police: Father & son arrested on drug charges in Webster Co.

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - A father and his teenage son were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a Providence home. Officers conducted that search warrant in the 300 block of Barret Street Monday night. They say when officers knocked on the door, a 17-year-old came to the door...
PROVIDENCE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County man recovers from historic procedure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – In July of 2021, Michael Munday of Muhlenberg County began experiencing worsening heart isuses, referred to by his doctors as a “ventricular storm”. Being a relatively healthy adult, the worsening health came as a surprise to Munday, who spent a couple of stints at the University of Louisville Health’s Jewish Hospital. […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wevv.com

Teen cleared of charges in Evansville officer-involved shooting; New suspect charged

New information has been released on an officer-involved shooting incident that happened in Evansville in late May. During a press conference held Wednesday, the Evansville Police Department said that the original suspect in the case, 17-year-old Denali Thomas, had been released from jail, and that the attempted murder charge that was originally filed against him had been dropped.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD responds to hold up at Liquor Locker; one arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to a hold-up at Liquor Locker on North Heidelbach. EPD says a suspect pulled a knife out in the store and said they were going to rob the place. The person then took off running. Officials say officers in the area...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ferdinand names new chief of police

FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) – Ferdinand is about to get a new chief of police. Kerri Blessinger, will take over the job in Ferdinand. According to an official from Ferdinand, Blessinger is a 21 year veteran of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, She is also a Ferdinand native. Her background in managing and commanding the Vanderburgh County […]
FERDINAND, IN
WIBC.com

Evansville Police: Dogs Found Dead in Heat, Owner Arrested for Animal Neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–A man from Evansville is accused of leaving two dogs to die in the heat on Monday. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lincoln Park Drive. An animal control officer was called about four dogs at a home who were in need of help because of the weather conditions. That officer found one of the dogs had died from heat exhaustion. He later found a second dog while they were there trying to move the dogs to an air-conditioned environment. He said the second dog died while he was rushing them to safety.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office was called to an accident with injuries early Tuesday morning. Warrick County Central Dispatch says they received a call about a crash on the 1000 block of Pelzer Road in south Boonville, Indiana around 9:15 a.m. According to a...
BOONVILLE, IN

