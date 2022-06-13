The Yankees’ dominating start this season built on the tough choices they made before it began

A weekend series in The Bronx that began with the Cubs designating Clint Frazier for assignment and ended with Matt Carpenter homering twice and driving in seven in an 18-4 Yankees victory underscored a fact that has become undeniable.

Brian Cashman is doing a nice job with the 2022 Yankees.

The Yankees GM was tasked with fixing a 92-70 club last year that got bounced out of the postseason in the wild-card game, and he was more aggressive in shedding pieces that didn’t fit than bringing in big names.

Cashman idly watched as the shortstops fans clamored for — Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Trevor Story and Javier Baez — went off the board. The largest splash on the free-agent market was a muted addition: Sure, two years and $32 million for Anthony Rizzo was significant, but the first baseman was not Freddie Freeman, who wound up with the Dodgers.

Cashman’s most significant move was a trade , choosing defense over offense at catcher and importing a stopgap shortstop in the swap that sent Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins for notably Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson. Ben Rortvedt came over to the Yankees, too, but injury prompted Cashman to add the Rangers’ Jose Trevino, who has been not just the team’s best catcher but one of the best in the majors.

Criticized for overseeing a quiet offseason in free agency, Brian Cashman’s decisions are paying off for a Yankees team that has the best record in baseball. Getty Images

The Yankees’ front office excelled on the margins while carefully choosing which marginal pieces to offload. In late November, the Yankees needed 40-man spots ahead of a Rule 5 draft that never happened because of the lockout and wanted to protect five prospects — including Ron Marinaccio and JP Sears, who have contributed already.

To create room on the roster, Frazier and Tyler Wade were cut loose.

Nearly seven months later, we’re beginning to have a meaningful sample size for the players they chose to bring in and those they shipped out. They needed roster spots for contributors such as Carpenter (six homers in 10 games), Trevino (with whom they are 23-6 when he starts), Kiner-Falefa (who has played solid defense and whose .630 OPS is better than Semien’s and Baez’s) and Donaldson (great defense and a .730 OPS).

The moves have worked not just because the Yankees’ players have performed but because no one the Yankees gave up on has made them regret it through two and a half months of the season:

Any hopes Clint Frazier had of exacting revenge on the Yankees died when he was designated for assigment by the Cubs on Friday. Getty Images

Clint Frazier: He might be cursed. After an occasionally thrilling, oftentimes frustrating tenure with the Yankees because of concussion issues that sidetracked his rise, the Yankees DFA’d the talented young outfielder, who wound up in Chicago. He underwent an appendectomy in April and played in just 19 games with the Cubs before a series he certainly had circled on his calendar. But about two hours before the Cubs and Yankees played Friday, the Cubs announced they, too, designated Frazier for assignment.

Rougned Odor: Odor’s seven home runs tie him for sixth-most among second basemen in the majors, showing some pop in his first season with the Orioles. But he’s hitting .213 and would be buried behind Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu and Donaldson in the Yankees’ infield.

Gary Sanchez: With Minnesota, the former prized prospect has been more or less the same player he was last year with the Yankees: good power (seven homers), poor contact (.215 batting average) that amount to a league-average hitter (99 OPS+). If the 29-year-old found the same form that made him a star as a 23-year-old, the Yankees would have second-thoughts. That has not happened . Trevino has been the better hitter thus far, and he and Kyle Higashioka have teamed to form a defensively excellent combination behind the plate. The Yankees’ majors-best 2.85 ERA is not an accident.

Gio Urshela: After a slow start, Urshela has rebounded to the tune of a .268 average with five homers in 55 games while playing a solid third base. Donaldson, while more expensive, has been better. Neither team is regretting the swap just yet.

Andrew Velazquez has struggled at the plate for the Angels, posting one of the worst batting averages in the majors this season. AP

Andrew Velazquez: The fan-favorite shortstop from The Bronx has been a net-positive for the Angels because of his sparkling play at shortstop. But teams with World Series hopes such as the Yankees generally cannot accept all-defense players, and that’s what Velazquez has been. He entered play Sunday night with four home runs and batting .177, which would have been the second-worst in MLB if he had enough plate appearances to qualify.

Tyler Wade: The bottom of the Angels’ order has a Yankees flavor. Wade spent five seasons going up and down with the Yankees before he was DFA’d. He never hit quite enough, which has remained the case with his second team. Marwin Gonzalez has stepped into Wade’s role — Gonzalez has played first base, third base, shortstop and left and right field — and been marginally better offensively.

Luke Voit: The Yankees watched the first baseman explode in 2018, lead the league in homers in 2020 and nosedive — perhaps in part because of knee surgery — in 2021. After re-signing Rizzo, they dealt Voit to San Diego, where he has yet to show them they made a mistake. Voit slugged his sixth homer of the season Sunday, not enough power to counterbalance a .313 on-base percentage. He has been OK, but not nearly as good as Rizzo.

There are more moves ahead for Cashman, who probably will have to make a decision on Miguel Andujar (who has requested a trade) and perhaps Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks if either does not find his rhythm.

But after an offseason in which it’s difficult to find a regretful move, Yankees fans should have faith.

Stephen Curry has found little room to operate in the NBA Finals and still has managed to average better than 34 points through four games. AP

For perspective on what Stephen Curry is doing, consider his old running mate.

“They’re playing me with two, three guys sometimes when I’m off the ball, mucking up actions when I run off stuff,” Kevin Durant said April 20 , after the Nets’ Game 2 loss to the Celtics. “I see [Al] Horford leaving his man and come over to hit me sometime. They’re just playing two or three guys hitting me wherever I go.”

Durant, whose length allows him to shoot over just about anyone, had nowhere to go and no view of the rim. He shot just 38.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep, swarmed and bumped wherever he tred. The Nets were knocked out in four games.

Curry should have the same complaints. He is being double-teamed everywhere he goes in the NBA Finals. He is 6-feet-2. Boston is physical and long, but apparently not physical or long enough.

In four games in which he’s averaging 34.3 points, Curry is shooting 49 percent from beyond the arc and 50 percent from the field. Every shot feels like a prayer, and every other prayer has been answered.

Measuring Curry’s value has always been tricky because he dominates games in a way no player ever has before him. But if the Warriors win two of the final three games of the series — Game 5 is tonight in San Francisco — there is no doubt Curry will finally have his first Finals MVP award.

A controversial 57-win Tennessee team saw its national championship hopes disappear with a 7-3 loss to Notre Dame on Sunday. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some have said Tennessee is the best college baseball team ever. But it will not be officially regarded as the best baseball team of this season.

In stunning fashion Sunday, Notre Dame knocked off the juggernaut that has laid waste to the college baseball scene and infuriated so many along the way. Volunteers fans, who watched a powerhouse win a school-record 57 games and get off to a 31-1 start, will be heartbroken. The other 49 states might be celebrating.

Before falling in the third and deciding game of its super regional, No. 1 Tennessee seemingly beat everybody — and loudly.

They cursed at umpires, leading to ejections . Their head coach was suspended four games for bumping an umpire after getting kicked out. They flipped the hell out of bats. They flipped off opposing outfielders.

College baseball had a true villain. This Tennessee team will be remembered, fondly or not — but they will not be remembered for being champions.