Dickson's ‘Trailblazers' and Juneteenth celebrated Saturday

The end of slavery nationwide as well as the work of Dickson County "trailblazers" will be honored on Saturday, June 18 in Downtown Dickson.

Although last year was the first that Juneteenth (official name Juneteenth National Independence Day, and also called Freedom Day and Emancipation Day) was recognized as a federal holiday, the celebration has taken place for more than 100 years. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce that the Civil War was over — slaves were free.

The Clement Railroad Hotel Museum, located at 100 Frank Clement Pl. in Dickson, will partner with the Dickson County NAACP to commemorate Juneteenth with a multicultural day of celebration. The event, which is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is free and open to the public. Admission to the museum will also be free during the day.

The celebration will feature international food tasting, booths showcasing African American history in Dickson County, dance performances, a scholarship presentation, and an exploration of the history of Juneteenth.

Trailblazer Awards

Later that night, the museum’s Trailblazer Civil Rights Banquet will be at Walnut Street Church of Christ in Downtown Dickson. Award winners Tommy Marvin and Jerry Driver will be honored.

Tommy Marvin

Marvin is the owner and operator of Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson.

Marvin has made no distinction between races when handling the remains of white and black individuals, according to museum officials, who added this “was not a very popular thing.”

Marvin said he believes that all of us are created equal and in life as in death and he treated his African-American customers with dignity and respect in an era when he would have done better in business to deny them services.

Jerry Driver

Driver began working alongside his father in the concrete finishing business at age eight. While young, he did mostly residential work, but once he got older, he, along with his brothers, began working predominantly in commercial properties.

Around this time, Driver began his own business, "Jerry's Finishers." Recruiting work from Dickson and surrounding counties, Driver could have as many as 34 men working under him at any given time. Many large buildings in Nashville, Kentucky, and even Dickson County are works conducted by Driver.

In helping the local community, Driver trained and employed many young men of all races, said museum officials. Because many of these men did not have means of transportation, Driver would personally drive them to and from work to ensure they could earn a living. He provided on the job training and would always advise that "if you could learn a skill, you could always make a good living." Driver said he took pride in his work, his community, and his role within Dickson County's African American Community,

The Trailblazer Civil Rights Banquet starts at 6 p.m. Tickets for the Trailblazer Awards banquet are $40, which includes a full meal in addition to the program.

Tickets are available at the Clement Railroad Hotel Museum or by phone at 615-446-0500 during business hours.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dickson's ‘Trailblazers' and Juneteenth celebrated Saturday