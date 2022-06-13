ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Heat Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-13 12:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Tattnall by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Evans; Tattnall PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGH SUNRISE Patchy dense fog will persist across portions of Candler, Bulloch, Tattnall and Evans Counties through sunrise. Localized visibilities as low as 1/4 mile can be expected. The nature of the fog is such that conditions will change rapidly over very short distances. Motorists should remain alert for this.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Berkeley; Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester; Hampton; Jasper SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 367 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLENDALE BEAUFORT BERKELEY CHARLESTON COLLETON DORCHESTER HAMPTON JASPER
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allendale, Colleton, Hampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Allendale; Colleton; Hampton The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Screven County in southeastern Georgia Hampton County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Allendale County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1158 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bamberg to near Barnwell to near Millett, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Allendale, Hampton, Lake Warren State Park, Colleton, Varnville, Fairfax, Brunson, Gifford, Sycamore, Luray, Smoaks, Lodge, Williams, Ulmer and Miley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Lumpkin; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; South Fulton; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; White; Whitfield; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA

