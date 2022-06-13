ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas baseball advances to 2022 College World Series. Here's what Twitter said.

By Robb Hibbard, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
The Texas baseball team advanced to the College World Series for a second-consecutive year with a Game 3 11-1 win against East Carolina in the Greenville Super Regional of the 2022 NCAA baseball tournament June 12.

After dropping Game 1 of the series against ECU 13-7, Texas bounced back to win Game 2 by a score of 9-8.

The schedule for the 2022 College World Series will be announced Monday, June 13.

The Longhorns advanced to super regional play after winning the Austin Regional, which included Air Force, Louisiana Tech and Dallas Baptist.

Prior to entering the NCAA baseball tournament, Texas advanced to the championship game in the Big 12 baseball tournament. The Longhorns dropped an 8-1 decision to OU May 29.

Here's how social media is reacting to Texas baseball advancing to the 2022 College World Series.

