Wilmington, OH

Weather: Look out for storms before a scorcher of a week rolls in for Greater Columbus

By Ryan E. Smith, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

Summer weather is about to arrive with a bang in the Columbus area as storms roll through the area, followed by sizzling temperatures in the mid-90s.

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington has said that showers and storms could pop up Monday afternoon and overnight. Straight lines winds are possible and could be damaging, the weather service reported .

Then comes some weather that's just plain hot.

While the high temperature Monday is expected to be near 90, an excessive heat watch is in effect Tuesday from noon until 8 p.m., according to the weather service . The day's high temperature is expected to be near 95 with heat index values as high as 107.

Wednesday it will be sunny and hot again, with temperatures reaching up to 97 degrees.

On Thursday, the high is expected to be about 94 degrees, but there's a chance of showers or thunderstorms, too, and the high temperature on Frida is expected to be lower at 86 degrees.

What is the heat index?

The heat index, or apparent temperature, according to the National Weather Service , is "what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature."

A heat index of more than 103 degrees is dangerous. The weather service reports that under those circumstances, heat cramps or heat exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Weather: Look out for storms before a scorcher of a week rolls in for Greater Columbus

