Woodbridge Township, NJ

N.J. jewelry store employees hurt in smash-and-grab robbery

By Jeff Goldman
 2 days ago
Several employees were injured in a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Woodbridge on Friday night, authorities...

Comments / 2

Guest
2d ago

Getting more like New York every day, but New Jersey is also a democratic controlled state too!

