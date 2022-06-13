‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Fred Nobs

One of the more interesting characters I’ve ever been around was a man named Fred Nobs. Fred was a photographer; a good one. By the time I met him in the 60’s, he was a world traveler and he had the pictures to prove it. One of the more interesting times...
Ann (Hargrove) Beadel passed away at her favorite place on earth, Happy Valley Ranch in Brownwood on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the age of 82. A symphony of birds floated on the gentle breeze as she spent Saturday morning on the porch; after a peaceful and restful night she was surrounded by her loved ones Sunday morning as she left her earthly home to join the love of her life, Bob, waiting for her in God’s Kingdom.
Ten Early Longhorns and five Bangs Dragons were selected to the 8-3A baseball all-district squad, which was recently revealed. The lone superlative winner from Brown County was Early’s Cayden Laird, who was tabbed the Pitcher of the Year. Chosen for the first team were Early first baseman Bradly Roman,...
“Cooking is like painting or writing a song. Just as there are only so many notes or colors, there are only so many flavors—it’s how you combine them that sets you apart” (Wolfgang Puck). Brownwood High School (BHS) Culinary Arts and Advanced Culinary Arts students attended a field trip visiting The Hideout Golf & Resort and The Turtle Restaurant. Students in tenth through twelfth grade enjoyed a day with tactile field immersion in the culinary industry. “Students were able to have a ‘hands-on’ experience rather than just learning about commercial kitchens and chefs from books or videos,” said Elizabeth Ripley, the Culinary Arts teacher at the time. “They were able to converse with chefs and see the workplace as well as be exposed to an environment they might not be familiar with.” The Culinary Arts students have spent many hours studying the textbook and classroom aspects of the industry, working since the beginning of the year to raise funds and take a trip to a ‘sit-down’ restaurant with table service. “Many of my students have eaten fast-food, but not many of them have had a casual dining experience with table service,” Ripley said. “Chef Kevin at The Hideout gave the students a tour of the commercial kitchen, the garden, and answered their questions. Chef Kevin picked herbs and told students what they were and let them touch, smell, and even taste some of them. It was beneficial for the students to see the farm-to-table in action. After the tour, students were able to order off of the menu and have a casual dining experience—something many of us take for granted.”
As the bustling downtown Brownwood area continues to expand, another new business – one unique to the city – is preparing to join the scene. Over the Rainbow Ice Cream, which will be located at 201 Fisk next to Twisted Axes, is hoping to open its doors to the community before summer ends.
East Elementary is among the schools in Brownwood which will see a host of changes for the upcoming school year. With the implementation of Project Neighborhood the school located at 2700 Vincent will now house PK-5th grade classes, which will add the energy and smiling faces of fourth and fifth-grade students to the campus. East Elementary was also recently recognized for its journey to an Exemplary High-Performing Blue Ribbon School, with administration and staff successfully closing achievement gaps, raising academic results and student engagement. Christi Burks, the new school principal, played a part in the success of that administration, previously serving there as an administrative intern.
Monday afternoon Erath County first responders were dispatched to a brush fire on FM 1188 and County Road 124. Units on scene quickly called for more help as they fought the blaze throughout the night. As of 11:30 a.m. the Texas A&M Forest Service was reporting approximately 250 acres have burned and the fire is 20 percent contained.
The May Community Center, May, Texas will have a HUGE inside 2 day GARAGE SALE on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. The sale will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. There will be a great variety of items donated by many families at great prices and something for everyone. All proceeds benefit the upkeep of the May Community Center. There will be several more sales in and near May. Maps showing locations of the sales will be available.
TUSCOLA, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – A sobering image posted to the Jim Ned Volunteer Fire Department’s (Jim Ned VFD) Facebook page is a wake up call for many drivers to be more aware of their surroundings. An intersection of US 83/84 in Tuscola has a reputation for being a hotspot for wrecks. The Jim Ned VFD […]
BANGS – During Monday night’s meeting, Nicki Harlan addressed the Bangs City Council and informed them of her plans to establish the “Beyond the Buns” food truck, which will be stationed at the Dragon Car Wash. Harlan, formerly from Marble Falls with experience running a restaurant,...
The Brownwood City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance on first reading amending Chapter 10, Amusements and Entertainments, of the City of Brownwood Code of Ordinances by adding an Article IV, which will be entitled “Game Rooms and Amusement Redemption Machines” providing a penalty not to exceed $500 for conviction of any violation.
The City of Novice Volunteer Fire Department responded, along with other county volunteer fire departments, to a grass fire on Monday night. The fire was on County Road 378 and about 30 acres burned. Firefighters battled a gusty south wind and extremely dry conditions to bring the blaze under control. Assisting Novice were Lake Coleman, Coleman and Glen Cove firefighters. Assisting at the scene were the Coleman County Sheriff's Department and a crew from Coleman County Electric Cooperative, according to the Novice VFD.
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Seven individuals were found inside a vehicle during a human smuggling traffic stop in Clyde. Clyde police worked with the US Border Patrol to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was believed to be involved in a human smuggling operation. A driver, who was from Honduras, was detained, as […]
Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – The Board of Directors of Coleman County State Bank is proud to announce the appointment of its new board member, Hayden Wise. “I am delighted to welcome Hayden as our newest board member,” said Reave Scott, CEO and President of Coleman County State Bank. “Hayden brings a wealth of expertise in the field of real estate law, and farm and ranching operations. We look forward to his insights and know he will be a tremendous asset to the Board.”
On Thursday, June 9 Lt. Pete Bastardo responded to CR 304 in Zephyr. This was in regard to theft of diamond earrings. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who stated she was missing some earrings. Information was gathered for a report. Bastardo later contacted the victim, who advised she had found the earrings on the floor and no longer wished to pursue this matter.
