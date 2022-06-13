‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Fred Nobs

“Cooking is like painting or writing a song. Just as there are only so many notes or colors, there are only so many flavors—it’s how you combine them that sets you apart” (Wolfgang Puck). Brownwood High School (BHS) Culinary Arts and Advanced Culinary Arts students attended a field trip visiting The Hideout Golf & Resort and The Turtle Restaurant. Students in tenth through twelfth grade enjoyed a day with tactile field immersion in the culinary industry. “Students were able to have a ‘hands-on’ experience rather than just learning about commercial kitchens and chefs from books or videos,” said Elizabeth Ripley, the Culinary Arts teacher at the time. “They were able to converse with chefs and see the workplace as well as be exposed to an environment they might not be familiar with.” The Culinary Arts students have spent many hours studying the textbook and classroom aspects of the industry, working since the beginning of the year to raise funds and take a trip to a ‘sit-down’ restaurant with table service. “Many of my students have eaten fast-food, but not many of them have had a casual dining experience with table service,” Ripley said. “Chef Kevin at The Hideout gave the students a tour of the commercial kitchen, the garden, and answered their questions. Chef Kevin picked herbs and told students what they were and let them touch, smell, and even taste some of them. It was beneficial for the students to see the farm-to-table in action. After the tour, students were able to order off of the menu and have a casual dining experience—something many of us take for granted.”

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO