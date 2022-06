JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - With temperatures expected to rise into the mid-to-high 90s this week, the City of Jackson is welcoming any who need it to the cooling center in town. There is a Heat Advisory for surrounding counties including Jackson, Clinton, and Ingham county. News 10 meteorologists expect the heat index to rise up to 103 degrees in portions of south-central and southwest Michigan, noting that the high temperature and humidity combination can be dangerous to anyone outside for extended periods of time.

