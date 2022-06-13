ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The super moon is back; here’s when to look up

By WFTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — You will want to look up to the skies this week.

The super moon is back.

The moon will appear 7% larger and 15% brighter than normal.

The phenomenon occurs when the moon orbits closest to the Earth.

It officially began on Sunday night but it should reach full brightness on Tuesday night.

Photos: Super flower blood moon lunar eclipse 2022 A lunar eclipse is seen behind a cyclist during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

