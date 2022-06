Nursing schools across Connecticut are trying to address the growing demand for nurses in the state. Karen Daly, dean of the Susan L. Davis and Richard J. Henley College of Nursing at Sacred Heart University, said they have not only stepped up their efforts to admit more qualified nursing students — they also offer a second degree accelerated program for any college graduate who may want to pursue a career in the field.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO