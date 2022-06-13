ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Elections Commission Votes To Allow Michels To Remain On Ballot

By Paul Downey
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has voted to allow Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels’ name to remain...

www.seehafernews.com

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin GOP begin state-wide ‘election integrity’ tour but ban media from attending

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Wisconsin GOP began its state-wide election integrity tour. The election integrity tour has 9 total stops. The first stop was Wednesday morning in Onalaska. Republican officials say this tour is about recruiting volunteers and poll workers. News 8 attempted to gain access to the event, but we were denied. Critics say they fear this meeting...
ONALASKA, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Could sleepy office nix Wisconsin’s pick for president?

After decades of having its powers chipped away by the Legislature, the Wisconsin secretary of state’s office has become largely irrelevant. The office holder’s most important remaining duty is to sit on the state Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, which oversees some state investment funds and land holdings. But the office is also the […] The post Could sleepy office nix Wisconsin’s pick for president? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'How do you ask somebody to commit a crime for you?': Disabled voters worry about returning their ballot as a Supreme Court ruling looms

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Supreme Court will soon weigh in on whether or not current state law allows for help returning a ballot. Lately, conversations about banning the use of absentee ballot drop boxes have attracted a lot of attention, but when it comes to returning a ballot, it's not just about how people are allowed to do so. It is also just as much about who is allowed to return one on behalf of someone else.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Michels releases ‘Drain the Madison Swamp’ lobbying reform plan as GOP primary intensifies

MADISON, Wis. — Tim Michels, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, took a page out of his benefactor’s book, releasing a plan Monday to “drain the Madison swamp.” The plan would change how and when lobbyists can donate to political campaigns and would prevent retiring legislators from immediately becoming lobbyists. “That’s a lot of campaigning that’s happening right now, without...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Republican gubernatorial candidates say they’ll replace Evers UW Regent appointees

Two Republican candidates for governor said that if elected they would recall and replace all of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ unconfirmed appointees to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Monday.  Both former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson said they’d install their own regents. […] The post Republican gubernatorial candidates say they’ll replace Evers UW Regent appointees appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

PowerUp: U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany on the Dem’s gun show

MADISON — The House passed a Democrat political dog-and-pony show gun control package this week with the help of five Republicans. Wisconsin’s Republican congressional delegation voted no on the show and yes to the Second Amendment. U.S. Sen. Tom Tiffany (R-7th CD) said he knew it was all...
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Alex Lasry Visits Manitowoc County

One of the candidates looking to take Ron Johnson’s Senate seat paid a visit to Manitowoc County yesterday. Alex Lasry, who is running as a Democrat, visited the Saxon Farm in Cleveland, where he spoke with union and political leaders about his campaign. “We were talking about some of...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin DOT holds public hearing on proposed I-94 project

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As any driver will tell you, it's a busy stretch of freeway in the Milwaukee area -- I-94 from the Marquette Interchange to the Zoo Interchange. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is considering a massive overhaul of the entire section of freeway and wants your input.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

DATCP Looking for Counties to Host Alice in Dairyland Finals

The Wisconsin DATCP is looking for counties to submit applications to host one of the future Alice in Dairyland finals. Each year, a different county hosts a series of Alice in Dairyland Finals events leading up to the selection of the next Alice. While the 2023 iteration will be held...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Eric Toney Refused to Join the John Doe Probe Into Scott Walker [FACT CHECK]

Misleading criticisms do not help anyone… except Democrat Josh Kaul. Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney, the district attorney of Fond du Lac County, refused to help prosecute the ultimately discredited John Doe probe into former Gov. Scott Walker and his associates, Wisconsin Right Now has learned. We asked...
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

A former Supreme Court justice should not have to be reminded how to behave in court

One would assume that a former Supreme Court justice would be familiar with and follow basic rules of courtroom etiquette. Not so, apparently, with Michael Gableman. The former Wisconsin Supreme Court judge who is leading the so-called investigation into the 2020 election has been found in contempt of court after refusing to release public documents related to his investigation. Not only did he refuse to provide the records requested, he refused to answer questions, and went on a bombastic and bullying tirade against the judge hearing his case. He accused the judge of being an advocate, saying he has “abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate.” That prompted the judge to tersely remind the former Supreme Court justice how a witness is expected to act in a court of law. Such a reminder should not be necessary. But it seems par for the course. Gableman has been bullying his way through this sham investigation, threatening city staff, election workers and mayors of Green Bay, Racine and Madison be thrown in jail if they refuse to comply with the subpoenas he issued as part of his case. His investigation has come up with no valid evidence of voter fraud despite being long overdue and over budget. Taxpayers have already spent in excess of $900,000 on this partisan attempt to undermine our democracy. Now Gableman is facing possible fines of $2000 per day for being in contempt. That money should come out of his own pocket. Wisconsin taxpayers have spent enough on this embarrassment.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 13,061 deaths

NOTE: Wisconsin does not update its count of new positive COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 deaths and the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered on weekends. New positive cases: 884 (since Sunday) Total positive cases: 1,495,436. New deaths: 3 (since Friday) Total deaths: 13,061. At least 9,544,658 vaccines have been administered (as of...
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

Judge finds suit against Johnson, Fitzgerald, Tiffany ‘procedurally improper’

A civil lawsuit brought by 10 citizens, among them two from Jefferson County, seeking a declaratory judgement to disqualify U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald as candidates running for public office has been found “procedurally improper,” according to a decision filed Friday with the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin and made by Judge Lynn Adelman.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI

