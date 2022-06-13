Dangerous heat starts the work week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Memorial events are being planned in Mississippi and Alabama for a police officer who was shot to death last week in the line of duty. A memorial service will be held Thursday in Meridian, Mississippi, for Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom. He was gunned down while answering a call about domestic violence at a home in the city last Thursday. Other events be held in Tuscaloosa, Croom’s hometown, according to an announcement from the Tuscaloosa Police Department. The funeral will take place there Saturday. A woman was shot to death during the domestic violence call. Her fiance was arrested the next day.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO