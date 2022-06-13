ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan Man Builds Guitars out of Reclaimed Wood from Old Detroit Buildings

By Meatball
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Imagine, for a second, if the city of Detroit could sing... if the buildings could create their own sounds, sing their own tunes... what would it sound like?. The cool thing is, you don't have to wonder. The old buildings of Detroit are singing, and doing it beautifully through the work...

wjimam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant is No. 1 for Best Middle Eastern Food

It’s really hard to beat Middle Eastern food that’s from Michigan. Of course, Dearborn has some great choices, as does the rest of the state. Going to Michigan State University, I was lucky to have places like Woody’s Oasis and The Sultan’s available for my Middle Eastern food cravings.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Michigan Man Builds Movie Theater for Squirrels

This Detroit man takes his love for animals to a new level and the video is adorable. Jason Lenzi is a 30-year-old guy from the Detroit, Michigan area who is clearly a lover of animals. That must be why he spent 2 months and nearly $600 building a movie theater for squirrels. Lenzi went all out. He didn't just paint a wooden box. He built a light-up marquee, installed movie posters, LED lighting, popcorn bowls full of fruit and nuts, and a bathroom. We can't forget the concession stand full of theater candy and a working movie screen. This thing is amazing. At first, the theater remained empty for a long time. But then, the magical moment happened. Lucky for us Jason equipped the movie theater with multiple video cameras so we could witness the whole thing go down.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit hospital ranked No. 2 pediatric care facility in Michigan

DETROIT – A hospital in Detroit has been ranked as one of the best pediatric care facilities in Michigan and in the Midwest. Children’s Hospital of Michigan announced Monday that U.S. News & World Report had ranked it as the second best pediatric care facility in Michigan, and the 13th best pediatric care facility in the Midwest. The hospital also ranked nationally in six pediatric specialties, including cancer, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wallace
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: Where It Will Feel Like 100 Degrees This Week

The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wood#Pure Michigan#Music History
The Flint Journal

New COVID outbreaks infect 64 students and staff at Michigan schools

Michigan identified 62 new COVID outbreaks last week, including 37 associated with long-term care facilities and 23 linked to schools or child care programs. Reported outbreaks declined about 15% compared to the week prior, and nearly 50% over the last two weeks. Potential factors contributing to that trend include a decline in community transmission and the number of schools entering summer vacation.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Crain's Detroit Business

Street collapse near Gordie Howe Bridge project in Detroit under investigation

Authorities are investigating what caused part of a street in Detroit to cave in near construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. The collapse occurred June 5 on W. Fort Street near Cavalry Street, said Tara Carson, communications director for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. West Fort Street is closed in both directions between Livernois and Campbell.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy