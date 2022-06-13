ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Female pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXPZ7_0g91f3gW00
Female pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)Nationwide Report

A female pedestrian lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Chula Vista while the driver involved still remains at large. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run collision took place at about 11:22 p.m. in the 500 block of Naples Street [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0g91f3gW00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
osidenews.com

Two killed in separate incidents on train tracks in Encinitas and Vista

North County— Two pedestrians were killed on train tracks in separate incidents in Encinitas and Vista on June 9, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported. One person was killed at about 5:20 a.m. on June 9 when an Amtrak train hit them near the 1000 block of North Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas, according to authorities. Deputies found the person dead upon their arrival.
VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Chula Vista, CA
Accidents
State
California State
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

CVPD Looking For Pursuit Suspect Who Ran Away After Crashing Into Home

Chula Vista police are on the lookout for a man who led them on a high-speed chase before crashing into a house and running away. “It was airborne probably landed about right here,” Cynthia Hernandez said as she retraced the path the SUV took through her backyard fence and into her father’s bedroom.
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Traffic Accident#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy