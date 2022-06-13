Ottumwa, Surrounding Areas Brace for Heat Wave

A severe weather warning came through portions of the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area Tuesday night. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Guthrie, Cass and part of Northwest Adair County from 10:30-11:15pm.The primary hazards with the warning were more than 60 miles per hour winds and quarter size hail.
Effective: 2022-06-15 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appanoose; Cedar; Clinton; Davis; Des Moines; Henry; Iowa; Jefferson; Johnson; Keokuk; Lee; Louisa; Monroe; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren; Wapello; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 373 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE APPANOOSE CEDAR CLINTON DAVIS DES MOINES HENRY IOWA JEFFERSON JOHNSON KEOKUK LEE LOUISA MONROE MUSCATINE SCOTT VAN BUREN WAPELLO WASHINGTON WAYNE
The city of Ottumwa announced traffic on the Jefferson Street Bridge will be slowed for the next two weeks. Starting Monday, June 13, MidAmerican Energy will be closing the Jefferson Street Bridge for gas line maintenance. This will be a moving operation as the crew works their way across the bridge.
Ronald Raymond Morris, 77, of Stockport, IA passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Ottumwa Regional Health Care Center. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Cranston Family Funeral Home in Fairfield, IA. Funeral services, with military honors, will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Deacon Dave Heise officiating. Cremation will follow the service with burial to be held at a later date in the Spencer Cemetery near Stockport. Memorial contributions in Ron’s honor may be directed to a veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice and may be left at the funeral home or mailed to 1 Oak Ridge Rd., Apt. 201, Ottumwa, IA 52501. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Henry County man for the theft of a vehicle. According to a news release, on Thursday, June 9th, at about 1:17 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1600 grid of 265th street near Oakland Mills, IA.
Shirley Diane McCauley, 86, of Muscatine, formerly of Ottumwa, died June 8, 2022 at Lutheran Living in Muscatine. She was born August 15, 1935 in Wapello County to Ray C. and Jean A. Roberts Rose. She married Teddie M. McCauley on October 4, 1953 and they lived in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa and Muscatine. Teddie preceded her in death October 13, 2016.
Gary Lynn Blaise, 70, of Keosauqua, IA passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, IA with Pastor Danny Cary officiating. Burial will be held in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery near Douds immediately following. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Gary’s honor may be directed to the Mt. Moriah Cemetery Association. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Millard Earl Morgan age 81 of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Prestige Care. Visitation for family & friends will be 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Behner Funeral Home. Funeral service will start at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Danny Cary officiating. Burial will follow the service at the family cemetery on the Morgan Farm, 2223 Episcia Avenue, Batavia, Iowa 52533.
Robert Franklin Craig, 82, of rural Ottumwa, died at 7:15 a.m. June 11, 2022 at Monroe County Hospital. He was born October 6, 1939 in Lancaster, MO to Harvey Franklin and Ruth Bodkins Craig. He married Shirley Beasley November 16, 1958 at the Christiansburg Methodist Church. Growing up in Bloomfield,...
LaVerne Molyneux, 98, of Oskaloosa, passed away Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022, at Oskaloosa Care Center. LaVerne Marion Molyneux, daughter of Edward and Pauline (Schweiner) Clark, was born May 6, 1924, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Initially named LaGrange, her parents changed her name when she was three or four. The family moved to a farm near Lena, Wisconsin, when Laverne was a young child. Life was hard on the farm, and LaVerne was charged with looking after her young sister, Dorothy, and many other tasks. When she was old enough, she became a nanny to a family in Lena and began earning money that she saved for her future. On May 22, 1941, she graduated from Lena High School. While attending business college after high school, she continued to work to help her family and support her sister’s education. After completing her education, LaVerne was hired by National Cash Register. There, she met the love of her life, Donald Albert Molyneux, a young Amy Veteran who had recently retired. A few months later, they married in Racine, Wisconsin, on December 22, 1945. LaVerne was then hired by Gimbles Department Store as an executive secretary and worked there until her retirement.
Police say an Ottumwa man gave false information when he made a rental at a local hardware store and failed to make arraignments to return the rented equipment. 46-year-old Jimmie Peek Jr. faces a charge of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. According to court records, on May 26, Peek...
Fred C. Gemoules, 94, of Ottumwa, died at 9 a.m. June 13, 2022 at Vista Woods Care Center. He was born December 3, 1927 in Edwardsville, IL to Louis and Christina Anna Kosten Gemoules. Fred married Audrey Snyder on June 2, 1950 and she preceded him in death on October 4, 2016.
Ila Mae Bradshaw age 91 of Fairfield, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Prestige Care. Visitation for family & friends will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Behner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Behner Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Jackson officiating....
Reece Eugene Amos, 63, of Ottumwa, died June 9, 2022 at Ridgewood Specialty Care. He was born January 31, 1959 in Ottumwa to Frank Eugene and Mildred Arlene Morris Amos. A graduate of Ottumwa High School, he worked as a custodian for the University of Iowa, at Sirloin Stockade, Pizza Ranch and for a few years at Goodwill.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 100 block of Drake Street in Swan on Friday, June 10 at 10:45 am for a medical call. When deputies arrived, they talked to 64-year-old Elmer Joseph King of Swan, and the deputies could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the residence. The deputies obtained a search warrant and found multiple baggies and jars of raw marijuana weighing over 42.5 grams, 17 THC cartridges, and approximately 70 unprocessed marijuana plants. King was charged with a Controlled Substance Violation, a Class D Felony, and three Failure to Affix Drug Stamp charges for the items seized in the search, with all of those being Class D Felonies.
