Ottumwa, Surrounding Areas Brace for Heat Wave

LaVerne Molyneux, 98, of Oskaloosa, passed away Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022, at Oskaloosa Care Center. LaVerne Marion Molyneux, daughter of Edward and Pauline (Schweiner) Clark, was born May 6, 1924, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Initially named LaGrange, her parents changed her name when she was three or four. The family moved to a farm near Lena, Wisconsin, when Laverne was a young child. Life was hard on the farm, and LaVerne was charged with looking after her young sister, Dorothy, and many other tasks. When she was old enough, she became a nanny to a family in Lena and began earning money that she saved for her future. On May 22, 1941, she graduated from Lena High School. While attending business college after high school, she continued to work to help her family and support her sister’s education. After completing her education, LaVerne was hired by National Cash Register. There, she met the love of her life, Donald Albert Molyneux, a young Amy Veteran who had recently retired. A few months later, they married in Racine, Wisconsin, on December 22, 1945. LaVerne was then hired by Gimbles Department Store as an executive secretary and worked there until her retirement.

