Carjacking suspects lead deputies on chase before bailing near Magnolia Park

Deputies are searching for two suspects after a 20-minute chase started in north Harris County early Monday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the chase stemmed from a carjacking.

The owner of the stolen vehicle was reportedly able to track the vehicle and called deputies, who located the car and tried to initiate a stop. That's when the chase began.

At the end of the chase in southeast Houston, the driver and the passenger bailed out of the car, leaving it slowly rolling down the road at the intersection of 71st Street and Harrisburg Boulevard near Magnolia Park.

Now, the search is on for the wanted suspects.

SkyEye video from above the scene showed K9 units searching for the two suspects.