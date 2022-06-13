ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Carjacking suspects lead deputies on chase before bailing near Magnolia Park

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ZubP_0g91eTL800

Deputies are searching for two suspects after a 20-minute chase started in north Harris County early Monday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the chase stemmed from a carjacking.

The owner of the stolen vehicle was reportedly able to track the vehicle and called deputies, who located the car and tried to initiate a stop. That's when the chase began.

At the end of the chase in southeast Houston, the driver and the passenger bailed out of the car, leaving it slowly rolling down the road at the intersection of 71st Street and Harrisburg Boulevard near Magnolia Park.

Now, the search is on for the wanted suspects.

SkyEye video from above the scene showed K9 units searching for the two suspects.

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

2 detained after shooting on Highway 288, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a third suspect after two people were detained after a shooting on Highway 288 in southeast Houston Wednesday morning. Officers responded to reports of the shooting on Highway 288 at US-59 around 10 a.m. after an off-duty sergeant spotted the scene while on the way to work.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Magnolia, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Magnolia, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Argument between 2 friends ends in deadly shooting in Tomball, sheriff says

TOMBALL, Texas – An argument between two men ended in a deadly shooting in Tomball Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies with Precinct 4 were called to the 24700 block of Oconee Drive for reports of a shooting. According to HCSO, a man told authorities he had just shot his friend in the stomach.
TOMBALL, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

Man shot dead in north Houston

HOUSTON – Investigation is underway after man was shot and killed in north Houston Tuesday night. The fatal shooting happened in the 400 block of Greens Road just after 9:00 p.m. Police said there was some type of altercation prior to the shooting. The victim was found dead inside...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Chase#Harrisburg Boulevard#Skyeye#K9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER FIRING SHOTS INSIDE HCA CONROE HOSPITAL ER

On June 14, 2022, at about 1147 hours, Conroe Police Officers were dispatched to HCA Conroe Hospital Emergency Room (504 Medical Center Drive) in regard to an active shooter. Officers arrived at about 1150 hours they found the scene to be secure. Harris County Emergency Corp EMS had transported a...
CONROE, TX
kurv.com

Airport Customs Agent Arrested In TX

A Customs agent is under arrest for allegedly groping a woman at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport. Christopher Dowell then tried to cover up the incident, which reportedly happened during a secondary inspection. If convicted, he faces up to two decades in prison.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy