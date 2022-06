June 13 (UPI) -- Bitcoin plunged below $23,000 Monday, its lowest level since December 2020, as investors scrambled to dump cryptocurrency and other risk assets. Bitcoin's 17% loss is part of a wider selloff that wiped out more than $200 billion from the cryptocurrency market over the weekend and into Monday. Bitcoin has lost more than 60% of its November high, contributing to an estimated $2 trillion loss in the broader market.

