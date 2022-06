ST. LOUIS — Three men are facing criminal charges after a 1-year-old girl was shot in the head during an attempted carjacking last week in north St. Louis. Police said the incident happened in the 4100 block of Pleasant Street in the Fairgrounds neighborhood at about 8:30 p.m. on June 10. A detective spoke with three victims, who said they were in a car looking up directions when three men approached them and ordered them to get out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO