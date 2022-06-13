ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas shooting records could be blocked by legal loophole

By Acacia Coronado Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzGvy_0g91d2sD00

As public pressure mounts for more information on the deadly Uvalde school shooting, some are concerned that Texas officials will use a legal loophole to block records from being released — even to the victims' families — once the case is closed.

Since the May 24 shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 kids and two teachers dead, law enforcement officials have provided little or conflicting information, sometimes withdrawing statements hours after making them. State police have said some accounts were preliminary and may change as more witnesses are interviewed.

A number of questions remain unanswered by authorities: Why did police take more than an hour to enter the classroom and confront the gunman? What do their body cameras show? How did law enforcement officers communicate with one another and the victims during the attack? What happened when dozens of officers gathered outside the classroom, yet refrained from pursuing the shooter?

Officials have declined to release more details, citing the investigation. In a letter received Thursday by The Associated Press and other media outlets, a law firm representing the City of Uvalde asked for the Texas attorney general's office to rule on records requested in relation to the shooting, citing 52 legal areas — including the section containing the loophole — that they believe exempt the records from being released. Amid the growing silence, lawyers and advocates for the victim's families are beginning to fear they may never get the answers, that authorities will close the case and rely on the exception to the Texas Public Information law to block the release of any further information.

“They could make that decision; they shouldn’t have that choice,” said Democratic state Rep. Joe Moody of El Paso, who since 2017 has led several efforts to amend the loophole. “To understand what our government is doing should not be that difficult — and right now it is very difficult."

The law's exception protects information from being released in crimes for which no one has been convicted. The Texas Attorney General’s Office has ruled that it applies when a suspect is dead. Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old man who police say was responsible for the mass killing at Robb Elementary School, was fatally shot by law enforcement.

The loophole was created in the 1990s to protect those wrongfully accused or whose cases were dismissed, according to Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas. “It is meant to protect the innocent,” Shannon said. But she said that in some cases “it is being used and misused in a way that was never intended.”

Following the shooting, Texas House of Representatives Speaker Dade Phelan, a Republican, took to Twitter to voice his continued support for closing the loophole during the Texas Legislature's next session, which begins in January 2023.

“More than anything, the families of the Uvalde victims need honest answers and transparency,” Phelan tweeted. He said it would be “absolutely unconscionable” to deny information based on the “dead suspect loophole.”

Charley Wilkison, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, said the organization was opposed and “will always be opposed” to a loophole amendment proposed in previous years that he said would have allowed the release of records pertaining to law enforcement officers, even those falsely accused of wrongdoing. He said that would negatively affect the officers' ability to keep working. But Wilkison said he would be willing to participate in future discussions in an attempt to find a middle ground.

Public focus in the Uvalde shooting has been on school district police Chief Pete Arredondo. Steven McCraw, head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said recently that Arredondo believed the active shooting had turned into a hostage situation, and that he made the “wrong decision” to not order officers to breach the classroom more quickly to confront the gunman.

Arredondo has not responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press. In an interview with The Texas Tribune published Thursday, however, he said he did not consider himself in charge of the law enforcement response and assumed someone else had taken control.

The New York Times reported Thursday that it obtained documents showing police waited for protective equipment as they delayed entering the campus, even as they became aware that some victims needed medical treatment.

If efforts to amend the public information loophole fail and law enforcement continues to refuse to release information, families could turn to any involved federal agencies. In one case in Mesquite, Texas, the parents of an 18-year-old who died after being arrested received records from federal authorities showing that police had used more force against their son than they had originally understood. The police had refused to turn over any information under the legal loophole.

“If someone dies in police custody, this is when we would want to open all of our records,” the father, Robert Dyer, said as he testified before the legislature in 2019 in favor of amending the legal exception.

Mayra Guillen said she and her family were stymied by the state loophole when they tried to get details on a case involving her sister Vanessa Guillen. Authorities say the 20-year-old soldier was killed at a Texas military base by fellow soldier Aaron Robinson, who then disposed of her body.

Military officials and law enforcement said Robinson pulled a gun and shot himself as police were trying to make contact with him. But local police wouldn’t allow Vanessa Guillen’s family to view the officers’ body camera footage of the confrontation because the suspect hadn’t been convicted, Mayra Guillen said.

“We were honestly just trying to receive closure and see if what was being said was true,” Guillen said. “It is only right to have these records be public to some extent. It is so hard to tell whether there will be justice or not.”

———

Find more AP coverage of the Uvalde school shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

Comments / 25

Petunia Luna
2d ago

This is the most extreme and unacceptable example of a broken corrupt police system and a corrupt justice system. That these officers are still "on duty" with their guns and badges and not fired with charges pending for gross dereliction of duty and continued cover-up is no less than outrageous. We need to rebuild our government and police systems from the ground up starting with our constitution, including the Justice system.

Reply(8)
15
Rob ?
2d ago

The only reason to not release all of the records is to hide information. What are they hiding? Why are they hiding it?

Reply
6
Guest
2d ago

A lot of this could have been prevented if the staff were armed and were paying attention to what and who got into the school. it isn't the guns fault, it is a tool. It is the shooters for their actions

Reply(4)
3
Related
cw39.com

South Texas mayor arrested on federal fraud, bribery charges

PENTIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Penitas Mayor was arrested on federal bribery and fraud charges Monday. On Monday, authorities took Rodrigo Lopez into custody today as he re-entered the United States at a Port of Entry in Hidalgo County, according to a press release. Lopez is believed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Mesquite, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Axios Denver

"Firearms" searches spike in Colorado after Uvalde shooting

Data: Google Trends; Map: Will Chase and Jacque Schrag/AxiosNew Google Trends data shows that search interest in the term "firearms" surged in nearly every congressional district in the country after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.In Colorado, the 8th and 5th districts appear to be the two regions most interested in the term. Why it matters: The findings reflect intense concerns around gun violence and school safety, and foreshadow how potentially influential those issues could be in this year's midterm elections if public attention holds, Axios' Jacque Schrag and Stef Kight write.State of play: The Uvalde shooting...
UVALDE, TX
SFGate

Truck driver from Texas charged in 1993 California killing

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A retired truck driver from Texas has been charged with killing a woman whose body was found along a freeway onramp in a Southern California desert nearly 30 years ago, prosecutors said. Cold-case investigators used advances in DNA technology to link Douglas Thomas to the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
BBC

Court rules North Carolina school skirt requirement unconstitutional

A North Carolina school violated the constitutional rights of its female pupils by requiring them to wear skirts, a US federal court has ruled. The Charter Day School, in the city of Leland, had said its uniform promoted girls as "fragile vessels" deserving of courteous and gentle treatment. But a...
LELAND, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Robinson
Person
Dade Phelan
newscenter1.tv

Two South Dakota and one Wyoming residents arrested in Idaho white supremacy bust

COUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Two South Dakota residents and one Wyoming resident was among the 31 arrested Saturday after a white supremacist group was found near an LGBTQ event in northwestern Idaho, according to a booking sheet from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. The Associated Press reports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#Texas Legislature#Wrongfully Accused#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Uvalde CISD Chief in Big Trouble

Chris first brought you some damning evidence from the New York Times about the Uvalde CISD Chief’s response during the shooting at Robb Elementary. But what does Chief Arredondo have to say about it? Well, Chris has Arredondo’s response, and it’s not a good look. How can he claim he was not the commanding officer when he was the one giving orders? When more information from the investigation comes out, will the chief be eating his words?
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Texas 18-year-old charged with killing newborn in Colorado

NUNN, Colo. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing of her baby after giving birth on her own while visiting Colorado with family, prosecutors said.Leiyla Cepeda told an investigator the baby was quiet and not moving and did not seem to be breathing when she was born but declined to explain why the baby had stab wounds, according to court documents. In an interview with her mother present, Cepeda said she thought she had been pregnant but was not sure, explaining that a pregnancy test she had taken about three to four months before...
NUNN, CO
CBS News

Lawmaker introduces bill to impose 1,000% tax on semi-automatic weapons

A Democratic lawmaker has introduced a bill designed to curb sales of semi-automatic weapons like AR-15s, the type of firearm used by both shooters in the massacres in Uvalde and Buffalo last month. If passed, the legislation would impose a 1,000% tax on any type of semi-automatic weapon, making the firearms prohibitively expensive for most would-be buyers.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Arizona ‘Pipeline Fire’ forces evacuations, suspect arrested

A wildfire broke out near Flagstaff, Arizona Sunday morning, growing to more than 4,000 acres and prompting evacuations. The "Pipeline Fire" was reported after 10 a.m., some six miles north of Flagstaff. Fire officials were working to contain the fire. Photos showed plumes of smoke billowing toward the sky visible...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KWTX

Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Fire Department, Randall County Fire Department and Palo Duro Canyon park personnel are currently working multiple rescues in the canyon. This is due to extremely dangerous heat conditions. Officials are asking everyone to avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage and to be sure to stay...
CANYON, TX
ABC News

ABC News

696K+
Followers
159K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy