Ashish Nehra Blasts Rishabh Pant For His Axar Patel Decision

By Pawan Atri
 2 days ago
Team India captain Rishabh Pant has been slammed right, left, and centre for his decisions in the ongoing five-match T20I home series against South Africa. After being criticised for under bowling leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the first game in Delhi, Rishabh Pant was back in the firing line, this time for...

