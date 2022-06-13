Ashish Nehra Blasts Rishabh Pant For His Axar Patel Decision

Jolted by humiliating losses in the first two matches of the series, a jittery India arrived in the crucial third T20I match against South Africa struggling in all the departments of the game. While the Indian cricket team’s batting clicked in Delhi, their bowling let them down there, and in Cuttack Rishabh Pant and company put up a mediocre show both with bat and ball. Facing the daunting task of winning three matches on the trot to claim the series, Team India turned on the tables in Visakhapatnam as they went on to register a clinical 48-run victory. India had to thank Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel’s brilliant performance with the ball for their comfortable win as the duo took four and three wickets each in the South African innings. On the other hand, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan were the heroes of India’s batting essay, having made quick-fire fifties to put up a healthy total of 179 on the board to defend. India’s display in the game even left Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq impressed. The former Pakistan captain even highlighted the fact that Team India’s triumph came without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul featuring in the line-up as neither of them is part of the national squad at the moment. Crediting Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad for India’s win, Inzamam-ul-Haq liked their aggression on the field. He even lauded their fighting spirit for India’s comeback in the series.

WORLD ・ 20 HOURS AGO