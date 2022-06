We are all accustomed to the fact that a police car must be tough and fast so that no offender can escape from the chase and punishment. Therefore, we are not surprised by powerful supercars, designed for the pursuit of street racers. But speed is not always what cops need: sometimes the police use cars for leisurely patrolling or operate them in special natural conditions, and then economy and environmental friendliness, but not power, are in the foreground. Let’s look at some examples of such vehicles from the past and the present.

