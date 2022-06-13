ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Gas up 25 cents in a week in Colorado; fill up here for $4.06

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlMVX_0g91c2uQ00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Gas pries continue to surge across the country. Since last Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel has risen 25 cents to $4.87 in Colorado.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is up to $5.01 as of Monday morning, according to AAA .

Data/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $4.875 $5.204 $5.500 $5.516
Yesterday Avg. $4.870 $5.199 $5.496 $5.517
Week Ago Avg. $4.627 $4.941 $5.239 $5.397
Month Ago Avg. $4.119 $4.457 $4.734 $5.372
Year Ago Avg. $3.224 $3.545 $3.823 $3.280
AAA, 6/13/22

Gas prices are now $1.65 higher per gallon than they were one year ago.

Tired of gas prices? Ride a horse to work

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com .

  1. Conoco – Swink: $4.06
  2. Sinclair – Evans: $4.37
  3. Ports to Plains Travel Plaza – Lamar: $4.49
  4. Sam’s Club – Evans: $4.49
  5. Loaf ‘N Jug – Springfield: $4.52
  6. Shell – Colorado Springs (Academy Blvd): $4.52
  7. Flying J – Limon: $4.59
  8. Loaf ‘N Jug – Las Animas: $4.59
  9. U Pump It – Greeley: $4.59
  10. Phillips 66 – Glenwood Springs: $4.59
2 free apps to save you money on gas

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.06.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

PLANetizen

Signs Gas Prices Are Curbing Driving in Colorado

Gas prices have yet to reach California levels in Colorado, but drivers are nonetheless rethinking their habits. | Alex Millauer / Shutterstock. While high gas prices have historically shown just how stubborn drivers can be, there is usually some reduction of driving when gas prices spike. With many people emerging back into their normal day-to-day routines and making up for lost time with road trips and vacations after two long years of pandemic restrictions, the current high gas prices are less likely to produce outcomes in line with precedent.
COLORADO STATE
