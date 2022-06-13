ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

Kansas crash leaves 1 dead, 6 ejected when car rolls multiple times

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7k2y_0g91bf5b00

WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 2004 GMC Envoy traveling too fast for a curve in Wyandotte County Sunday evening ejected six of the eight occupants of the vehicle, killing one and leaving seven others with serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that Sunday evening at 7:35 p.m. a vehicle southbound at mile marker 12.5 on I-435 was going too fast for the “natural curve” when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times, finally coming to rest on the right shoulder of the road.

$9.7 million in damage estimated for Riley Co.

The driver, Wilfredo Lopez Cartagena, a 35-year-old male, was killed at the scene of the crash. Authorities reported he was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 25-year-old man wearing a seatbelt had suspected serious injuries but was not transported to a hospital, according to the KHP.

A 15-year-old female not wearing a seatbelt was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

An unrestrained 2-year-old girl was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.

A 21-year-old man with suspected serious injuries was taken to KU Medical Center. Authorities said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 25-year-old woman was taken to KU Medical Center with serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to authorities.

A 33-year-old woman with suspected injuries was taken to KU Medical Center. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to KHP.

A 10-year-old Kansas City boy, unrestrained, according to KHP, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Police respond to roundabout car crash in West Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are working an injury crash in West Topeka on Wednesday. A 27 News reporter is currently on the scene of an injury crash located at the roundabout where SW 21st Street and SW Urish Road meet. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash with one sustaining a large […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wyandotte County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
Wyandotte County, KS
Accidents
County
Wyandotte County, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff: Avoid 200 block of SW Heights Road

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay clear of the 200 block of SW Heights Road. Deputies are attempting to make contact with an individual in the area, according to the sheriff’s office. The individual has a felony warrant for his arrest. 📲 Download the KSNT 27 News […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gmc#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Riley Co
KSNT News

Firefighter injured after Topeka house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire in Topeka caused non-life-threatening injuries for a responding firefighter. According to the Topeka Fire Department, they responded to a house fire just before midnight on June 14 at 1520 SW Randolph Ave. Firefighters found light smoke coming out of the front door of the house upon arrival and learned […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Lenexa police find wandering child’s parent

LENEXA, Kan. — Police contacted a parent of a child found wandering around alone. Police said the child was located near an apartment complex at Rosehill Road and Lord Nelson Drive in Lenexa around 9 a.m. The people who found the child tried to locate the child’s parents before calling police around 11:30 a.m. Officers […]
LENEXA, KS
KSNT News

Fatality crash victims identified by KHP

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people who died in a car crash on Monday in Jefferson County have been identified by the Kansas Highway Patrol. According to a KHP crash log, Thomas Mika, 61, and Gerald Counter, 73, both of Topeka, died in a car crash at 3:40 p.m. on June 13 in Jefferson County. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSNT News

Monday morning fire in Topeka does $16,000 damage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Monday morning fire in Central Topeka caused several thousands of dollars worth of damage. According to the Topeka Fire Department, around 9:30 a.m. on June 13 at 1432 SW Tyler St. firefighters responded to a call of smoke and flames coming from the home. Upon arrival, firefighters began to douse the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Vehicle rollover crash on I-435 ramp leaves one dead, seven injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash on an Interstate 435 ramp left one person dead and seven others injured Sunday evening. A Kansas Highway Patrol report stated a GMC Envoy was driving on the southbound I-435 ramp to eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte County when it drove too fast at a curve, losing control.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Remembering fallen Topeka officers killed in helicopter crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Twenty-two years ago today two Topeka police officers were killed in a helicopter crash while on duty. Today, the Topeka Police Department remembers their legacies. Topeka Police Officers Charles Joseph Bohlender Jr. and Jeff William Howey were in a helicopter assisting ground officers in a search after burglary alarms were set off […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Shooting in Kansas City leaves one injured Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City were briefly engaged in a standoff after a shooting Monday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. near East 59th and Walrond Avenue. One person was injured. Originally, police reported that two were injured, with one person found on the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

9-hour S. Topeka standoff ends with suspected suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who barricaded himself inside a south Topeka home Tuesday morning appears to have taken his own life. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says they arrived to 205 SW Heights Rd. around 8 a.m. to talk with the man in question about a felony theft case. When deputies knocked on the door, they observed the man through a window. The man also had a felony warrant for aggravated battery-driving under the influence. Officials say the 54-year-old man was seen with a gun in hand, and stolen property was observed inside.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy