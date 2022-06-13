Manistee Man Charged With Intent to Murder After Shooting

A man from Manistee has been charged after deputies say he shot another man in the head.

Deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Filer Township late Friday night.

They say they were able to convince the suspect, Leonard Sannes, to surrender himself unarmed.

The man who had been shot was treated for his injuries at the hospital and released.

Sannes is charged with intent to murder, felonious assault, and two counts of felony firearm.