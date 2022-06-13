ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville motorcycle rider ejected from bike after striking fence post

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe operator of a motorcycle was injured in a crash on Sunday morning eight miles northwest...

www.kttn.com

kttn.com

Two from Rolla injured after pickup strikes rear of military vehicle in Macon County

Two Rolla residents were hurt late Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck hit the rear of a slow-moving military vehicle in southern Macon County. The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Patrick Johnston, was taken by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. An eleven-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the pickup, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with moderate injuries. The operator of the multi-purpose military vehicle, 29-year-old Brandon John of Independence, was not reported hurt.
MACON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

South Central MO man and boy injured in scary crash with military vehicle

A South Central Missouri man and a young boy were injured Saturday afternoon in a scary crash involving a military vehicle. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 63, one mile north of Excello, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Dodge truck driven by 50-year-old Patrick T. Johnston of Rolla, Mo. was traveling Northbound when it ran into the rear of a slow-moving RG-31 military vehicle. Johnston, along with an 11-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Both were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.; Johnston was transported by Adair County Ambulance, while the boy was flown by Air Evac. Both were also wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
EXCELLO, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Fire Department responds to fire on Bridge Street

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire on the evening of June 14th. The fire department reports that when crews arrived at 115 East Bridge Street, they were advised a wood pile was on fire, and the fire did not appear to be in the house. Law enforcement and bystanders were also on the scene.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Marvin Arbuckle

Marvin L. Arbuckle 82, a resident of Trenton, Missouri passed away at 12:07 P.M., Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton, Missouri. Family visitation...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Friday – Sunday

Chillicothe Police responded to 231 calls for service from Friday to Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 5:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury accident in the 1000 bock of S. Washington St. Officers determined the accident was on private property. The parties agreed to exchange information. Saturday,...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Woman from Galt arrested on probation violation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Galt woman on June 14th on a capias warrant on a probation violation. Forty-one-year-old Melissa Brill’s bond was set at $5,000 cash only. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 14th. Brill’s...
GALT, MO
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Accused of Attempting to Keep Rented Equipment

Police say an Ottumwa man gave false information when he made a rental at a local hardware store and failed to make arraignments to return the rented equipment. 46-year-old Jimmie Peek Jr. faces a charge of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. According to court records, on May 26, Peek...
OTTUMWA, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Buchanan; Caldwell; Carroll; Cass; Chariton; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; DeKalb; Grundy; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Knox; Lafayette; Lewis; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Marion; Mercer; Monroe; Platte; Putnam; Randolph; Ray; Saline; Schuyler; Scotland; Shelby; Sullivan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 373 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR BUCHANAN CALDWELL CARROLL CASS CHARITON CLARK CLAY CLINTON DAVIESS DEKALB GRUNDY HOWARD JACKSON JOHNSON KNOX LAFAYETTE LEWIS LINN LIVINGSTON MACON MARION MERCER MONROE PLATTE PUTNAM RANDOLPH RAY SALINE SCHUYLER SCOTLAND SHELBY SULLIVAN
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Patrol arrests Livonia woman on DWI and drug allegations

An arrest in Putnam County Monday night resulted in a woman taken to jail. Thirty-eight-year-old Sherri Veach of Livonia has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs, felony possession of a controlled substance listed as methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Veach was taken on a 24-hour hold...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
ottumwaradio.com

Jefferson Street Bridge to Close

The city of Ottumwa announced traffic on the Jefferson Street Bridge will be slowed for the next two weeks. Starting Monday, June 13, MidAmerican Energy will be closing the Jefferson Street Bridge for gas line maintenance. This will be a moving operation as the crew works their way across the bridge.
OTTUMWA, IA
kttn.com

Spickard man arrested Monday on parole violation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Spickard man on June 13th on a technical parole violation. Twenty-three-year-old Trace Harvey’s alleged parole violation involved residency by refusing to return, employment, drugs by actively using alcohol and drugs, and reporting and directives by entering areas directed not to be.
SPICKARD, MO
kttn.com

Celebration of Life: Edwin Lee Allender

Edwin Lee Allender, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Earl Edwin and Dora Lula (VanderLinden) Allender, born on January 14, 1932, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He attended school in Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1950, and after graduation, he attended Engineering School for two years. In 1949, Edwin joined the Army Reserves, and in 1950, he joined the United States Navy, serving his country for twenty-four years, and at the time of his retirement was a Warrant Officer 4. After retiring from the Navy, Edwin worked as a supervisor for Grinnell Corporation, a fire, and sprinkler installation company. In 1954, he married Betty Derocher who passed away, and in 2008, Edwin married Dorothy Barker. From 1974 until his passing, he was a member of the Chillicothe American Legion serving in many capacities such as Adjutant, Commander, District Commander, and Chair for many positions. He was the founding President of the Livingston County Veteran’s Association until January of 2022. Edwin worked tirelessly along with others to secure funding for the new Livingston County Veteran’s Association Building. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, waterskiing, playing cards, woodworking, and working on vehicles. Edwin was a very faithful man who attended church wherever he was living at the time and most notably, the Wheeling First Christian Church in his later years. During his military career, he belonged to numerous Navy Clubs, the American Legion, and V.F.W.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Three Booked Into Jail

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday. At about 2:00 pm, Chillicothe Police Department arrested and booked 46-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe on a warrant for alleged DWI. Bond was set at $30,000, cash only. At about 3:15 pm,...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Municipal Utilities reveals cause of Monday power outages

Two power outages affecting some Trenton Municipal Utilities customers on Monday, June 13th were caused by the load on the main breaker to the electric plant substation exceeding settings. City Administrator and Utility Director Ron Urton reports the load was transferred to the north substation after the second outage. The...
TRENTON, MO

