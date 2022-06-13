ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | From Severe storms to true Summer sizzle

By Jim Caldwell
WKYT 27
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week will feature storms with a whole lot of sizzle. The heat is the big issue over the next few days, but we have...

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our early season heatwave continues to bake the bluegrass state and this has another day or so to go before we change it up. While the weekend feels much better, the heat tries to snap back for a bit next week. Let’s do this breakdown thing...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Heat Wave Continues

We contacted UK and Saint Joseph hospitals and both said they haven’t seen any heat-related illness patients yet, but they’re prepared. WATCH | Lexington opens cooling centers amid heat wave. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cooling centers have been opened in Lexington amid this week’s heat wave. WATCH...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Our heatwave arrives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening everyone! Today the clouds took over and temps stayed in the 80s. I had mentioned this past weekend that there was a chance that nothing could end up firing up storm-wise, and that’s what ended up shaping up, but hey, I’m not complaining! The Storm Prediction Center has continued us under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather this evening, but I think we stay dry into the evening hours. Tomorrow kicks off our heat wave as temps rise to near 90. Heat index values likely get near the triple digits. Showers and some storms are possible early tomorrow morning, but I think we dry out later on. Tuesday is likely the hottest of the week. Highs likely reach the mid-90s and we feel in some spots near 110 degrees. No thanks! This is likely to repeat on Wednesday as well. Both days have low rain chances. Thursday we likely see a better shot of showers and storms as we, hopefully, creep back to the 80s. The weekend is where we likely dry out with seasonable temps in the mid-80s.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (6/15/2022)

County by County, Pt. 2 (6/15/2022) County by County, Pt. 2 (6/15/2022) While the weekend feels much better, the heat tries to snap back for a bit next week. WATCH | Fayette Heating & Air staying busy with service calls during heat wave. Updated: 7 hours ago. The company says...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
foxlexington.com

Amid Kentucky heat wave Hope Center launches Hope Mobile

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’s another day of record temperatures in central Kentucky. Lexington continues to look for ways to offer some relief. The Hope Center Emergency Shelter is relaxing its’ restrictions, making sure no one is turned away while conditions are at a dangerous level.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Mac Ferguson and Shaun Wendt The Bluegrass Fair

Cooling centers have been opened in Lexington amid this week’s heat wave. Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & India Jones: Balsamic beef steak pasta (June 14, 2022) Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & India Jones: Balsamic beef steak pasta (June 14, 2022)
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Severe Weather
WTVQ

Weather prompts change in trash collection times in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With daytime temperatures expected to be in the 90s and possibly higher, Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection times Tuesday-Friday this week. According to the City, waste collections will start 30 minutes earlier each day to limit the amount of time...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

I-64 East lane closure set for Thursday in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A lane is scheduled to be closed Thursday, June 16, on Interstate 64 East in Franklin County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The left lane will be closed from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. between mile marker 53 and mile marker 55 (near Old Lawrenceburg Road/KY 420 overpass).
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Lexington

Georgetown College has announced a fundraising campaign to support the varsity golf program. County by County, Pt. 2 (6/14/2022) County by County, Pt. 2 (6/14/2022) WATCH | Lexington emergency room doctors preparing for heat-related illnesses. Updated: 18 hours ago. We contacted UK and Saint Joseph hospitals and both said they...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington road closed for pole repairs after crash

WATCH | Fayette Heating & Air staying busy with service calls during heat wave. The company says that most calls are from frozen AC units, which means frost is accumulating on the back wires of your air conditioning unit. WATCH | Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing blind, deaf...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
wpsdlocal6.com

Local golfers in contention at Kentucky Amateur Championship

BOWLING GREEN, KY (June 14, 2022) – Two Lexington natives who currently compete or did compete for universities based out of Nashville share the lead after one round of the 108th Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur. About 70 miles north of their respective campuses, Evan Davis of Belmont and Jansen Preston of Vanderbilt each shot 66 (-5) at Indian Hills Country Club to set the early pace in the championship.
LEXINGTON, KY
fanrecap.com

Khalifa Keith: Kentucky Emerges as Top Contender for Running Back

The largest recruiting weekend of the year for the Kentucky football program has already produced one commitment. Austin Ramsey will not be the only weekend visitor to join the Wildcats’ 2023 recruiting class. Running back Khalifa Keith left Lexington with a ton of Kentucky buzz surrounding his recruitment. Hailing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fanrecap.com

Aaron Bradshaw follows up Kentucky official visit with Louisville trip

2023 five-star center Aaron Bradshaw won’t leave the Bluegrass without checking out Kentucky’s bitter in-state rival, the Louisville Cardinals. Just one day after wrapping up his official visit in Lexington, the 7-foot-1 center out of New Jersey is now in Louisville checking out what new head coach Kenny Payne and his Cardinals have to offer. The top-20 prospect shared his location on his Instagram story and has been answering fan questions from inside the basketball facilities throughout the day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Firefighters battling fire at large Mercer Co. building

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters are battling a large fire in Mercer County. It’s not far from the downtown area, near the intersection of Cogar and Marimon Avenues. According to Google Maps, a business called “Many Moons Design” is there. It’s also called “Reclaimed Wood Millwork Co.,” according to the listed website.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Berea (KY)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Berea. KY?. Nestled along the Cumberland Plateau, Berea is regarded as the Folk Arts and Crafts Capital of Kentucky thanks to its deep roots in arts and crafts. This town encompasses over 8,000 acres of vibrant flora and...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy