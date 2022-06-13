ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Extremely hot start to the work week

By Griffin Glasscock
wevv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY: Get ready for an extremely hot day! We are started out in the upper 70s with dry skies. As the heat and humidity continuously rise, it is going to become quite uncomfortable quickly. Highs will...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Heat wave threatens cities, temperatures pass triple digits

A dangerous heat wave is the lead story on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring past record levels from Michigan to Florida. High humidity will make it feel oppressive with many cities passing the 100-degree mark. California and Arizona are also experiencing extreme heat, with daytime high temperatures also getting into the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Heat wave keeps its sticky grip on Midwest and South

The swimming season kicked into high gear early in a large swath of the U.S., as a heat wave pushed temperatures into the 90s and beyond on Wednesday in a stretch spanning from northern Florida to the Great Lakes and covering about a third of the country's population.The National Weather Service maintained an excessive heat warning through Wednesday evening for most of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, which have been dealing with the sticky humidity and soaring temperatures since Tuesday.The heat advisory in place for the Midwest and South stretched all the way eastward to the South Carolina shoreline.Meteorologists warned...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Americans warned to stay indoors this weekend as intense heat wave approaches: ‘This will impact everyone’

Residents of some western states may see intense heat this weekend, with temperatures forecasted to reach far above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C).The heat wave is expected to hit parts of Arizona, California and Nevada especially hard — including the cities of Phoenix, Las Vegas and Sacramento.The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sacramento warns everyone to be prepared for dangerous heat conditions. “This heat will impact everyone, not just those sensitive to heat risk!” the agency said in a tweet.An “extreme heat watch” has been issued for southern Arizona and nearby parts of California. Isolated areas, inlcuding around Phoenix,...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Start#Southern Illinois#Heat Index
Reuters

Heatwave scorches central U.S., people urged to stay indoors

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South

Much of the Midwest and a swath of the South braced for a potentially dangerous and deadly heat wave on Tuesday, with temperatures that could reach record highs in some places and combine with humidity to make it feel like it’s 100 degrees or hotter in spots.More than 100,000 people were expected to be affected by mid-week and authorities warned residents to stay hydrated, remain indoors when possible and be aware of the health risks of high temperatures. Strong storms brought heavy rain and damaging wind to many of the affected areas on Monday, and more than 500,000 customers...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
UPI News

Death Valley exceeds 120 F, breaking daily high records

June 12 (UPI) -- Temperatures have been on the rise for much of the southwestern United States this week, leaving residents to swelter while daily record highs are placed in jeopardy, particularly in California's Death Valley, where temperatures climbed above 120 degrees Fahrenheit in back-to-back days on Friday and Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox News

US heat: Midwest, Southeast to see records

The heat will be the biggest story this week with dangerous temperatures shattering records from the upper Midwest down into the Southeast. Excessive heat watches, warnings and advisories are up for nearly a third of the U.S., lasting through the week. Temperatures will also soar across California and the Southwest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WebMD

Heat Wave Prompts Warnings Across U.S.

June 13, 2022 -- More than 65 million Americans from California to Tennessee are under heat alerts this week as a heat wave creates triple-digit temperatures across parts of the South, Southwest, and Central Plains. Cities and states may be under a heat advisory, excessive heat watch, or excessive heat...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy