Principal Billy Stepp shares recent updates and accomplishments at Upperman High. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell talks with Billy Stepp, Principal of Upperman High School, and the upcoming Director of Cumberland County Schools. They discuss his new role as Director of Cumberland County Schools, the success that Upperman’s sports teams and other departments have recently seen, as well as Mark Livesay, the recipient of Upperman’s Inspiration Award for most inspirational teacher at the school.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO