Columbia hits 103 degrees, breaks 64-year-old daily record

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– W​e know the pain at the pump is getting even more painful nearly every day, but how much more are you really spending on gas? GasBuddy says drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $4.55 a gallon this evening. Thats nearly 15 cents more than just last Monday and 43 cents more than one month ago. GasBuddy tells us, on June 13 of last year, Columbia drivers were paying $2.71 a gallon. That’s almost a $2 difference. On this day in 2020, you were paying just $1.86 per gallon.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO