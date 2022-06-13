Columbia hits 103 degrees, breaks 64-year-old daily record

Effective: 2022-06-14 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bamberg; Calhoun; Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Calhoun County in central South Carolina Northwestern Bamberg County in central South Carolina Northwestern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 1130 AM EDT. * At 1058 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest of Edisto Gardens, or 14 miles northwest of Orangeburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Denmark, Brookdale, Orangeburg County Airport, Claflin College, Edisto Gardens, South Carolina State University, North, Neeses, Norway, Cordova, Livingston, Cope, Wilkinson Heights, Prince of Orange Mall and Edisto. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0