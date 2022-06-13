ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia hits 103 degrees, breaks 64-year-old daily record

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia broke a daily record set back in the late 1950s as the South Carolina started a streak that could see more records fall over the next nine days. Columbia officially hit 103 degrees at 2:59 p.m. Monday afternoon at the National Weather Service's official reporting station, located...

WLTX.com

Heat advisory in effect for most of the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More record-setting temperatures are forecast for this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect from 11 A.M until 7 P.M. A few showers or storms will be possible over the next several days, this could bring us some relieve in the heat. Temperatures will be a little cooler over the weekend, and it will not be as humid.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Reaches Triple Digit Temps For First Time In Nearly 3 Years

(Columbia, SC)- Columbia is setting new heat records. The National Weather Service reported a temperature of 100 degrees at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport shortly before 4 p.m Monday. This is the first time South Carolina's capital city reached triple digit temperatures in nearly three years- the last time was October...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Midlands Residents deal with record heat

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Summer has arrived in full force this week. And people are looking for ways to beat the heat. The city of Columbia set up misting stations at 6 city parks to provide some relief for residents that may not have a way to cool off during the day. The misting stations including the one hear at Owens Field Park are open from 10 am until 8 pm. Highs expected around 100 for multiple days will be the hottest stretch of weather in years.
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Water main break in Lexington causing traffic detour

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A water main break on West Butler Street near North Church Street has the roadway closed, according to the Lexington Police Department. . LOCAL FIRST | 'We're going to end this session with pro-life': Republican lawmakers highlight next steps. Officials say traffic can not...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Inmate death under investigation at Broad River Road facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate death at the Broad River Road facility is under investigation. A representative with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) confirmed an inmate had died Monday evening. Eric Rhea, 54, collapsed and was taken to a hospital for treatment where he died. The cause...
COLUMBIA, SC
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bamberg; Calhoun; Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Calhoun County in central South Carolina Northwestern Bamberg County in central South Carolina Northwestern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 1130 AM EDT. * At 1058 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest of Edisto Gardens, or 14 miles northwest of Orangeburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Denmark, Brookdale, Orangeburg County Airport, Claflin College, Edisto Gardens, South Carolina State University, North, Neeses, Norway, Cordova, Livingston, Cope, Wilkinson Heights, Prince of Orange Mall and Edisto. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
West Columbia-Cayce based Vacuum Center changes location and adds new signage

Locally owned business The Vacuum Center has been around since 1970 and offers vacuums, services, and supplies. The business moved from Cayce to West Columbia at the end of December. Although the business has changed locations and is now located at 1306 Charleston Hwy, owner Mike Wilson makes it clear that the company still aims to serve the local community. Wilson started working for The Vacuum center in 1991 before becoming the owner.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
South Carolina couple finds messages in a bottle on Lake Murray

LAKE MURRAY SHORES, S.C. — A couple in Aiken picked up a bottle in the water in Lake Murray thinking it was trash,. It wasn't till it was on board that they saw the note, wrapped in a plastic bag, nestled inside the wine bottle. "Family is everything." These...
Fireflies win a pitchers duel with the Carolina Mudcats 2-1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Daytona Dooney delivered a first-inning sacrifice fly to score Jean Ramirez before adding a solo home run in the fourth inning to push the Fireflies past the Carolina Mudcats 2-1 Wednesday afternoon at Segra Park. Columbia starter Ben Kedrna went 4.1 innings, allowing three hits and...
COLUMBIA, SC
Fatal accident in Aiken County on Edgefield Hwy

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Edgefield Hwy near Morris Pond Rd. At 12:54 pm The driver of a 1985 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling north on Edgefield Highway when she crossed the center line and hit a street sign and a tree. The driver, 56-year-old Sandra L. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Emily Douglas Park: The Perfect Cozy Playground and Splash Pad in the Heart of Columbia, SC

Have you ever been to Emily Douglas Park? Are you looking for a laid-back playground with a space to cool off in downtown Columbia, SC? We’ve got the perfect place for you and wow, is it nostalgic in all the best ways! Complete with a sprinkler, separate play spaces, large green space, dog park, and community center, your family will love this simple, fun-filled neighborhood park!
COLUMBIA, SC
Consumer News: Where gas prices currently stand in the Midlands, SC Motor Fuel User Fee to go up 2 cents next month and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– W​e know the pain at the pump is getting even more painful nearly every day, but how much more are you really spending on gas? GasBuddy says drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $4.55 a gallon this evening. Thats nearly 15 cents more than just last Monday and 43 cents more than one month ago. GasBuddy tells us, on June 13 of last year, Columbia drivers were paying $2.71 a gallon. That’s almost a $2 difference. On this day in 2020, you were paying just $1.86 per gallon.
COLUMBIA, SC
Sr. Airman dies in single-vehicle crash in Dalzell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner announced Sunday that a Senior Airman from Dalzell died in a single-vehicle crash. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Thomas Sumter Highway. Details on the crash are limited. Senior Airman Devin McDonald, 25, of Dalzell, was pronounced dead at the scene.
DALZELL, SC
Columbia Police Department Kicking Off "Fan The Heat" Program

(Columbia, SC)- The Columbia Police Department is starting its "Fan the Heat" program. The department is collecting fans, air conditions, and monetary donations to help those in need this summer. Items can be donated at the main police headquarters, metro region, north region, southeast region, or west region police departments.
COLUMBIA, SC
Play, Dig and Splash at Riverbanks Botanical Gardens and Waterfall Junction in Columbia, SC

Have you visited the Botanical Gardens and Waterfall Junction at Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, SC? Are you looking for a unique family outing with a variety of attractions for year-round adventure? At the Riverbanks Botanical Gardens and Waterfall Junction you will find several beautiful and award-winning flower gardens, a huge splash pad, a dinosaur fossil dig, and several areas for exploration and play. We’ve got all you need to know to plan your trip from a mom who visits frequently!
COLUMBIA, SC
Gerald Jones Auto Group announces expansion into South Carolina

GRANITEVILLE, South Carolina (WJBF) – A major vehicle dealership is expanding its reach across the river. The Gerald Jones Auto Group announced on Monday that they will be expanding into South Carolina. According to the release, the new Gerald Jones Buick GMC dealership, formerly Johnson Motor Company of South Carolina, will be located on the […]

