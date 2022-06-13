Vehicle starts to sink as road partially buckles during water main break in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG — Water rushed down a street in Wilkinsburg Sunday night following a water main break.
The break happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Wood Street and Franklin Avenue.
Our crews saw the front of a van starting to sink as the street partially buckled.
The water was turned off at around 9 p.m.
