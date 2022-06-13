Vehicle starts to sink as road partially buckles during water main break in Wilkinsburg

WPXI - Wilkinsburg Break A van began to sink after the road started to buckle because of a water main break.

WILKINSBURG — Water rushed down a street in Wilkinsburg Sunday night following a water main break.

The break happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Wood Street and Franklin Avenue.

Our crews saw the front of a van starting to sink as the street partially buckled.

The water was turned off at around 9 p.m.

