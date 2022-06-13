ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penitas, TX

Peñitas Community Food Pantry falling apart, seeks donations

By Iris Karami
 2 days ago

PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Peñitas Community Food Pantry building is falling apart.

Pantry manager Sharon Child who has worked in the pantry for nearly 18 years said the pantry has endured multiple natural disasters over the past 25 years.

Peñitas Community Food Pantry; Credit: Iris Karami KVEO

However, she said the demand is high and they need to work quickly to build a new facility.

“The need is so great that this building is going to come down if we don’t do something quickly,” said Child.

The facility’s structure has begun to crumble, literally beneath their feet, according to Child.

“We are falling through the floor. The floor is being held up with floor jacks at this time,” said Child. “The soffits are gone, the roof is shaking the building is destroyed basically. It cannot buffet another hurricane.”

The pantry used to be a home, however, it is not equipped with a restroom to accommodate over 20 volunteers during food drives, said Child.

Over the past two years, people in the surrounding areas have lost their jobs and continue to suffer due to inflating prices of living, according to Child.

    Credit: Iris Karami KVEO; Penitas Communtiy Food Pantry roof falling apart
Child added they served nearly 700 people every month and the need continues to rise.

“Our area runs from the river to approximately 7 miles and from La Joya to Abram road,” said Child. “Because so many of the people have lost their jobs or have very low-income jobs, and with the expenses being what they are, the need is very great.”

Penitas Baptist Church; Credit: Iris Karami KVEO

The Penitas Baptist Church operates the pantry and their goal is to raise at least $50,000 to entirely rebuild the food pantry to continue serving the community.

“We serve a very needy community and that is the mission that God has given us is to help this community,” said Child.

To donate to the Peñitas Community Food Pantry, you can send money to their online donation drive here .

To send mail-in donations to P.O. Box 215, Penitas, TX.

ValleyCentral

Donna residents demand city to reinstate former police chief

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna residents gathered outside city hall on Tuesday demanding the city reinstate former Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero after he was terminated last week. Guerrero is speaking out and tells ValleyCentral his firing all has to do with politics inside city hall. “This is just something they came up with to get […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission resident concerned with foul water

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A resident in Mission is frustrated after she says the tap water in her home has had a bad smell and taste for the last month. Mary Jane Lopez tells ValleyCentral her water tastes like dirt and wants to know what is causing it. “This is the first time I have […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

City of McAllen expanding Anzalduas International Bridge

The city of McAllen is planning to expand its commercial inspection and cargo facilities at the Anzalduas International Bridge to help increase commercial trade between the United States and Mexico. The city has secured a $63 million loan from the North American Development Bank, which was created by the U.S....
MCALLEN, TX
mcallenisd.org

McAllen Independent School District

McAllen ISD has 5 staff among top 10 in state contest. This spring, McAllen ISD won its division for the second year in a row in the statewide contest known as It's Time Texas Community Challenge. Recently, McAllen ISD staff members who finished in the top 10 among individuals received...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Court grants SPI immunity from food truck lawsuit

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas’ 13 Court of Appeals reversed the 2020 decision by the Cameron County 138th District Court that deemed South Padre Island’s food truck restrictions unconstitutional, granting the city immunity from the food trucks’ lawsuit. In February 2019, the Institute for Justice (IJ) filed a lawsuit on behalf of Ericka Lerma, owner […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Protesters Seek Reinstatement Of Donna Police Chief

Protesters are urging officials in Donna to reinstate the city’s now-fired police chief. A handful of protesters gathered at Donna City Hall Tuesday to condemn the firing of Chief Gilbert Guerrero. The city manager says he fired Guerrero for failing to respond to a threat against Donna High School...
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD to require clear or mesh backpacks for new school year

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD announced plans to complete the transition of requiring students to use clear or mesh backpacks as they start the 2022-2023 school year. A news release from the district said they had started to encourage the use of clear backpacks in elementary schools during the 2022 spring semester.  “We provided […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

