North Fort Myers, FL

Motorcyclist killed in crash with Waste Pro truck in North Fort Myers

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. –A motorcyclist was killed after a crash with a Waste Pro dump truck early Monday morning in North Fort Myers.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash occurred near Pine Island Road and Woodward Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

A 26-year-old Cape Coral man was driving a motorcycle east on Pine Island Road and making his way through a green light at Woodward Ave when a Waste Pro truck driver headed the opposite direction made a left turn at a flashing yellow signal, a crash report shows.

The Waste Pro truck driver, described as a 46-year-old Lehigh Acres man, crashed into the motorcyclist.

Troopers confirmed the Cape Coral man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

The truck driver was uninjured in the crash.

The roadway has since reopened. FHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

Further information is unknown at this time.

Count on NBC 2 to provide updates as the story develops.

