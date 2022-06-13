Firefighters and Neighbors Help Fight Fire in Fort Fairfield, Maine

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aroostook The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Aroostook County in northern Maine * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 220 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles east of Saint Pamphile, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Round Pond. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
