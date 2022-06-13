ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Firefighters and Neighbors Help Fight Fire in Fort Fairfield, Maine

By Trent Marshall
 2 days ago
The Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue and additional crews knocked down a fire at a family home at 14 Payne Road around 1:47 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The homeowner had minor burns, but was able to get out of the residence with help from a neighbor. Both were treated for smoke inhalation....

