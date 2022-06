KENNETT TOWNSHIP — Authorities are attempting to locate a missing 34-year-old Kennett Township man, who was last seen on Monday. Anthony Thomas of Kennett Square is 6 feet tall with a thin build and full beard. He has multiple tattoos, one of which is a crown with the word “Prince” on the left side of his neck and another with unknown script on the right side of his neck.

KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO