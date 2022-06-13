ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul to sign bills protecting abortion rights in New York

By Kiran Dhillon, Mira Wassef
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to sign a legislative package on abortion rights for New York state Monday.

The signing comes after both houses of the legislature passed bills strengthening the right to reproductive care in the state. The bills include protecting abortion and gender-affirming health services.

The laws also apply to non-New York residents who visit from states that have banned abortion and protect providers from being sued for providing abortions or transgender care to patients.

The package of bills came in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft in May that showed the high court would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The opinion on Roe v. Wade is expected sometime this month, but it could come down as early as Monday.

