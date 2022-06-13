Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit kicks off this week at Devos Place

The 30,000 sq. foot Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit kicks off at Devos Place Tuesday and goes until July 9.

The traveling exhibit has made stops in major U.S. cities including Miami and St. Louis and has now arrived in Grand Rapids. The interactive experience features 300 of Van Gogh’s artworks through over 4 trillion content pixels on all parts of walls, ceilings and floors.

"We use cutting-edge projection technology and it brings his work to life," project manager Billye Thompson said.

FOX 17's Ruta Ulcinaite got an inside look at the exhibit, take a look at the video above!