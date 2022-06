The Cleveland Browns toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a team on Wednesday, but star defensive lineman Myles Garrett did not join them for the visit. The Browns practiced at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Wednesday, and took a brief tour of the hall afterward. Garrett, however, was not with the team for a good reason. The defensive lineman has long maintained that he does not want to set foot in the Hall of Fame unless he were to be inducted. According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns honored that desire and did not force Garrett to join the team for the visit.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO