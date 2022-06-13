Bentley's Newest Hybrid Has Some Serious Speed

This incredible tribute car is the perfect homage to a memorable Porsche racer. Porsche has been in the racing business since before most people can remember it and has built quite a sturdy reputation. Speed and style are essentially the mottoes of this formidable German brand which should come as no surprise to any dedicated Porsche fans. The 911 is a mainly ionic car for its emphasis on performance above all other features making it a scarce and valuable find on the automotive collector market. Here's an example of what happens when a 911 is used for precisely what it was made to do, drive fast and look good doing it.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO