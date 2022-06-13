ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Rockland County Celebrates Firefighters During Annual Haverstraw Firefighters Memorial Parade

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HAVERSTRAW, NY – This weekend, the village of Haverstraw celebrated the 114th Annual Memorial...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Swimmers Drown At Mine Hill Beach

A trip to a North Jersey lake turned deadly for two swimmers on Tuesday, June 14. Bodies of the 17- and- 22-year-old Hispanic males were recovered from the waters of Mine Hill Beach in the evening hours, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said. The pair had gone in with...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Jumps From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, Police Say

A man who jumped from a Hudson Valley bridge survived the fall, police said. The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Newburgh around 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 15. The man who jumped from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge was rescued by a police officer on a jet ski,...
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Volunteer Firefighters#Haverstraw#Relief Hose Co#Shore News Network
News 12

Officials: Large fire destroys strip mall in Clifton

A major fire destroyed a strip mall along Piaget Avenue in Clifton Wednesday afternoon. Officials say that the fire started around 4 p.m. at 433 Piaget Ave. near Route 46. The building housed four businesses, including two restaurants and four apartment units. Clifton fire officials say that fire departments from...
CLIFTON, NJ
PIX11

Two injured in New Jersey hospital fire: officials

SUMMIT, N.J. (PIX11) — At least two hospital employees were injured Tuesday night at Overlook Hospital. Officials from the Summit Fire Department did not have information about the severity of the injuries. The fire department also didn’t provide information on when the fire started or a possible cause. This is a developing story. Check back […]
SUMMIT, NJ
wrnjradio.com

3 seriously injured in Morris County crash

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Three people suffered serious injuries in a crash in Mount Olive Township Wednesday morning. The crash happened on June 15, at 10:09 a.m., on Route 206 in the area of Matt’s Glass, 213 Route 206, police said. Officers arrived on scene...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The 13 Most Violent Streets in Middletown, New York

When you think of dangerous places in the Hudson Valley there's usually one place that comes to your mind first and that's Newburgh, New York. The city pops into your head immediately for obvious reasons. Newburgh really is one of the most dangerous cities in America. Newburgh is in the top 50 most dangerous cities in the country. According to Neighborhood Scout, you have a 1 in 87 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault or rape committed against you in Newburgh.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Man, 31, Stabbed Dead In Central Jersey: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death in New Brunswick, authorities said. On Tuesday, June 14, at approximately 11:30 p.m., police responded to Seaman Street and Railroad Avenue following the report of a stabbing, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Yet Another Traffic Circle Planned For Busy Dutchess County Road

Dutchess County has been busy replacing traffic lights with roundabouts. Just as one circle is nearing completion another is ready to break ground. Studies have shown that traffic circles not only save drivers time but are also safer for motorists. Municipalities throughout the Hudson Valley have embraced the idea of traffic roundabouts and have been building them in areas that have become overly congested. Even the most resistant drivers have eventually come around and agree that replacing outdated traffic patterns with traffic circles has made their commute much less stressful.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Another Racist Incident in Newburgh

NEWBURGH — Monday, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18), Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey, and Mid-Hudson Westchester NAACP Regional Director Wilbur Aldridge released the following joint statement denouncing a disturbing, racist incident which occurred in Newburgh over the weekend:. “Racism has no place in our communities. This weekend, Pastor RD McLymore,...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fraud ‘Off-Duty Trooper’ Screams Racist Slurs at Newburgh Pastor

Hudson Valley officials are investigating a racist incident in Newburgh. The man incorrectly claimed to be an "off-duty trooper." On Monday, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18), Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey and Mid-Hudson Westchester NAACP Regional Director Wilbur Aldridge released the following joint statement denouncing a disturbing, racist incident that occurred in Newburgh over the weekend:
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Primary Elections to be Held in Orange County

The Commissioners of Elections would like to inform voters that a Primary Elections for enrolled members of the Democratic and Republican party will take place on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 and poll sites throughout the County will be open 6am to 9pm. Orange County will be participating in Early Voting...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

97K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy