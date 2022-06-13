ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Brick Police Make Drug Arrest at Walmart Parking Lot

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, June 8th, at 6:00 P.M., while conducting surveillance in the parking lot...

thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Lakewood Man Charged With Narcotics Distribution, Weapons Offenses, And Aggravated Assault On A Law Enforcement Officer [PHOTOS]

A Lakewood man is being charged with numerous criminal-related offenses following his arrest last week. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration – High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean Post of Duty (HIDTA/MOPOD) Group 5, Lakewood Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Patrol Division, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Unit, and Lakewood Township Police Department K-9 Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Ocean County. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Lakewood as being used by Shamar Kerr, 32, of Lakewood, to store and distribute heroin/fentanyl, and cocaine.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three Arrested For Attempted Car Burglary

JACKSON – Three men have been arrested after attempting to enter multiple cars in a resident’s driveway, police said. Officers from the Jackson Township Police Department were notified that around 3:30 a.m. on June 10 an unknown person was seen near the victim’s cars on Round Hill Road. Luckily, all of the victim’s cars were locked. The resident had been alerted by his Ring security camera but later could not locate the person.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Ring doorbell alert leads to arrest of three burglary suspects in Jackson; One still on the run

Multiple burglars are in custody in Jackson, thanks to a ring doorbell alert. At approximately 3:28 am on Friday, Police Officer Travis Ceppaluni responded to a residence located on Round Hill Road when a resident reported being alerted by his Ring security camera of an unknown subject in his driveway near his vehicles. The resident advised that his vehicles were locked at all times and he had checked the area for the subject but was unable to locate him.
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old man from Gibbsboro man has been charged in a shooting that occurred during a fight between two men and a woman, authorities said. Cornell Ingalls, Jr. was charged with attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gibbsboro Police Chief Brian Leadley.
GIBBSBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Busted With Illegal Gun In Inwood, Police Say

A man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught illegally carrying a gun on Long Island. Gabriel Seale, age 33, of the Bronx, was arrested Sunday, June 12, in Inwood, according to Nassau County police. Officers spotted him just before 9.m. driving a Jeep Compass on Burnside Avenue when...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

