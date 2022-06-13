Brick Police Make Drug Arrest at Walmart Parking Lot
On Wednesday, June 8th, at 6:00 P.M., while conducting surveillance in the parking lot...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
On Wednesday, June 8th, at 6:00 P.M., while conducting surveillance in the parking lot...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 4