Brick Police Make Drug Arrest at Walmart Parking Lot

Multiple burglars are in custody in Jackson, thanks to a ring doorbell alert. At approximately 3:28 am on Friday, Police Officer Travis Ceppaluni responded to a residence located on Round Hill Road when a resident reported being alerted by his Ring security camera of an unknown subject in his driveway near his vehicles. The resident advised that his vehicles were locked at all times and he had checked the area for the subject but was unable to locate him.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO